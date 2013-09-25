* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Technical support around 6,540-6,550 in focus
* Carnival hit as analysts react to profit warning
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's top share index edged
lower early on Wednesday, with Carnival hit by a spate
of analyst downgrades after a profit warning and with broad
market sentiment depressed by political tensions in the United
States.
Carnival dropped 5.7 percent to 21.30 pounds, the FTSE 100's
top faller for the second session in a row, after Tuesday's
warning of a possible loss prompted Morgan Stanley to downgrade
the cruise operator to 'underweight'. Several other banks also
cut price targets for the stock.
"It still has a lot of headwinds ... Levels-wise, if we
don't get support at mid-June lows around 21 pounds, then you
are talking back to 20 quid at the end of May, which is a fair
fall back from 26 quid (in) early August," said Mike van Dulken,
head of research at Accendo Markets.
Other top fallers included Centrica, Old Mutual
and RSA, all of which traded without entitlement
to the latest dividend payout on Wednesday. Their shares fell
1.8 to 2.8 percent.
The FTSE 100 was down 17.67 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 6,553.79 points by 0725 GMT, testing technical support around
the 6,550-6,540 range, which has acted as a floor for the past
two weeks.
"We are just testing the rising lows of September, so if we
can't regain those, then the downtrend from late last week is
still intact and the uptrend from the last three months could be
called into question," Accendo's van Dulken said.
Overall, volumes were expected to be subdued in the absence
of major macroeconomic events and in the face of fiscal
uncertainty in the United States, where British blue chips earn
nearly a quarter of their revenues.
The world's biggest economy faces a federal government
shutdown if politicians cannot agree on a budget by the end of
the month. Tensions continued overnight, with a trio of Tea
Party-backed U.S. senators threatening to stall a bill, although
they ran into resistance from other Republicans.
Although most investors expect that a deal will eventually
be struck, and that the United States will also raise its debt
ceiling in coming weeks to avoid a default, markets were set to
remain volatile until the issues are resolved.
"A government shutdown seems increasingly likely ... This
could temporarily weigh on the economy and confidence ...
However, the example of 1995 shows that it would have little
market or economic impact if it lasts for only a few weeks,"
analysts at Exane BNP Paribas said in a note.
"The main threat would be the failure to raise the debt
ceiling in late October, as it would imply a possible technical
U.S. default and/or sharply higher U.S. bond yields.
"But ... we believe that a debt ceiling breach remains a
tail risk at this stage."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)