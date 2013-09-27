* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* On track for first weekly loss in a month
* Goldman upgrade boosts Travis Perkins
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's FTSE softened early on
Friday, pegged back after the governor of the Bank of England
said that an improving economy means there is no need for a
fresh dose of stimulus.
Mark Carney told a regional newspaper that he did not see a
case for more bond purchases. Such stimulus from the BoE and
other global central banks has been a key driver of equity
markets gains over the past year so stocks have tended to react
nervously to any signs of it being scaled back.
"If you take the UK data at face value, the optical strength
of the economy does make asset purchases much less likely, so as
you can see from the equity market, we've started off to the
downside," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, director of private client
research investment strategy at Charles Stanley.
"We are quite cautious (on equities)."
The FTSE 100 edged down 23.29 points or 0.4 percent to
6,542.30 points, heading for its first weekly loss in a month
and trying for a fourth straight session to convincingly
break below technical support at the 20-day moving average.
If the removal of stimulus comes as a result of a stronger
economy, it is not necessarily bad news for companies and their
shares. Such signs of economic improvement came on Friday from
Nationwide data showing British house prices rising strongly for
a fifth month in September.
Signs of economic improvement prompted analysts at Goldman
Sachs to recommend stocks exposed to the economic cycle, leading
to upgrades on Travis Perkins among others. Shares in
Britain's biggest supplier of building materials added 1.5
percent, making it the top riser on the FTSE.
On the flip side, miners, a sector traditionally very
sensitive to swings in risk appetite, led the FTSE fallers.
Adding to broad investor caution were concerns about fiscal
policy in the United States, where a federal government shutdown
and debt default are on the cards in coming weeks unless
politicians can agree on the budget and raise the debt ceiling.
"Investors are largely adopting a wait-and-see attitude ...
and hold off from committing significant positions," said Kash
Kamal, analyst at Sucden Financial.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)