* FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent, led lower by miners
* Technical analysts remain bullish, Alpari targets 6,700
* SSE, Centrica rally after recent steep falls
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's top share index was
led lower by mining stocks on Friday, with persistent concern
over budget and debt negotiations in Washington keeping
investors on edge.
The UK benchmark was down 56.94 points, or 0.9
percent, at 6,508.65 by 1050 GMT, hit by a 2.2 percent drop in
mining stocks as investors sold out of cyclical
shares.
The fiscal issues which Washington is up against have
increasingly unsettled investors since the U.S. Federal
Reserve's surprise decision to keep its economic stimulus
programme of bond-buying, which has driven a global equities
rally, unchanged for now.
The lack of progress could lead to a Federal shutdown on
Oct. 1 and a default in mid-October, but a resolution could see
the FTSE 100 break above the recent range it has been trapped in
- between around 6,400 and 6,650 - analysts say.
"I can't help think that we're likely to be fairly
rangebound until we do at least get some sort of indication as
to where the U.S. government negotiations are going," Keith
Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"If we do come to a conclusion, I think the market could
make a bit of progress."
Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, reckoned that once 6,650 is
broken, which he expects by the end of October, 6,700 will be
the next target, followed by 6,790 and 6,875.
In spite of the current U.S. fiscal tensions, investors
remain optimistic on the outlook for equities, according to the
latest Halifax Share Dealing Market Tracker survey.
On average, more than a quarter of investors are planning to
increase their holdings, with just over 5 percent saying they
will shrink their exposure to certain sectors.
Energy and mining stocks generate the biggest level of
likely activity, with over 38 percent of investors saying they
plan to increase their holdings, and 7.5 percent saying they
plan to decrease holdings in the sectors, the survey said.
Energy firms SSE and Centrica bucked the
weak market trend on Friday, gaining ground in the aftermath of
hefty falls seen in the last two sessions after the opposition
Labour party talked of an energy price freeze.
The shares rose 1.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
"The downside pressure for both is substantial given the
squeeze that they would face that could lead to EPS downgrades
led by margin decreases," said Atif Latif, director at Guardian
stockbrokers.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)