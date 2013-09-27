* FTSE 100 down 0.8 percent, U.S. fiscal hurdles weigh
* Housebuilders hit by profit-taking after stellar gains
* Analysts still bullish on FTSE, Alpari targets 6,700
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 27 Housebuilder Persimmon led
Britain's FTSE lower on Friday on the prospect of less stimulus
from the Bank of England and signs that politicians are fearful
of a property bubble.
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne has asked the BoE
to play a bigger role in ensuring that his controversial "Help
to Buy" housing programme does not cause a new property boom.
Persimmon shed 4.3 percent as investors took profits
on a near 50-percent rally seen since the start of the year.
Mid-cap peers Bellway, Bovis Homes and Barratt
Developments all fell around 3 percent.
"Housebuilders are taking quite a big hit today, they've had
quite a good performance for the year-to-date and there is a bit
of banking profits," said Jonathan Roy, broker at London Stone
Securities.
"This is a sector that's very much supported by government
policy and there has been a lot of speculation that it's turning
into a bubble."
Trading volumes in Persimmon stood at 208 percent of its
90-day daily average, with those for Bellway, Bovis and Barratt
between 102 percent and 155 percent, against 77 percent and 85
percent respectively for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.
Sentiment in the sector was also hit by comments from BoE
governor Mark Carney that he sees no need for more bond-buying
stimulus given the recovering economy.
The FTSE 100 closed down 52.93 points, or 0.8
percent, at 6,512.66 points, pressured by a 1.7 percent drop in
miners as investors, anxious over budget and debt
negotiations in Washington, sold out of cyclical shares.
The fiscal issues which Washington is up against have
increasingly unsettled investors since the U.S. Federal
Reserve's surprise decision to keep its economic stimulus
programme of bond-buying, which has driven a global equities
rally, unchanged for now.
The lack of progress could lead to a Federal shutdown on
Oct. 1 and a default in mid-October, but a resolution could see
the FTSE 100 break above the recent range it has been trapped in
- between around 6,400 and 6,650 - analysts say.
"If we can tick off the political boxes in the States, I'm
sure risk assets will continue to perform strongly... I can see
them rally into year end," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy
at Exane BNP Paribas, said.
Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, reckoned that once 6,650 is
broken, which he expects by the end of October, 6,700 will be
the next target, followed by 6,790 and 6,875.
In spite of the current U.S. fiscal tensions, investors
remain optimistic on the outlook for equities, according to the
latest Halifax Share Dealing Market Tracker survey.
On average, more than a quarter of investors are planning to
increase their holdings, with just over 5 percent saying they
will shrink their exposure to certain sectors.
Energy and mining stocks generate the biggest level of
likely activity, with over 38 percent of investors saying they
plan to increase their holdings, and 7.5 percent saying they
plan to decrease holdings in the sectors, the survey said.
