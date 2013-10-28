* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent
* FTSE nears 13 year high after new S&P record
* Aggreko leads gainers after trading update
* Tullow weighs on energy sector after Kenya closure
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's top share index rose to
a five-month high on Monday, led by temporary energy provider
Aggreko, with broader sentiment towards equities lifted
by U.S. indexes hitting record highs on Friday.
The FTSE 100 was up by 11.30 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 6,732.64 by 0820 GMT, after the S&P 500 ended last week at
another record high, boosted by gains in technology shares after
strong results from Microsoft and Amazon.com.
The gains took the UK's top share index to a five-month
peak, leaving it just 1.5 percent off the 13-year closing high
set in May.
"With the strength that we're seeing in the U.S., and the
fresh all time highs we keep seeing on the S&P 500, it
wouldn't be ridiculous for the FTSE to be dragged up back to
those May highs," David Jones, chief market strategist at IG,
said.
Reflecting global appetite for shares, investors poured
record amounts of new money into equity funds in the seven days
to Oct 23, EPFR data shows, with EPFR global-tracked equity
funds taking in their third-highest weekly total so far in 2013.
Aggreko gained 5 percent after the temporary energy provider
said it expected underlying revenues and margins to be ahead of
the prior year both in the second half and on a full-year basis.
Traders said that although the figures were in line with
expectations, it was being squeezed higher as people took off
"short" bets on future falls in the share price.
To short a stock, traders take it out on loan and sell it,
then buy it back later. If the stock has fallen in the interim,
they make a profit.
For Aggreko, 25 percent of all the shares available to be
loaned out had been loaned, according to Markit data, leaving
room for a spike as investors bought back the shares to take
their bets off.
Just behind Aggreko on the FTSE leader board was Shire
, which rose 3.2 percent after benefiting from an
increased price target from Citigroup, helping the healthcare
sector add 5.3 percent to the index - the biggest sectoral
riser.
The biggest weight on the index was the energy sector, which
was led lower by Tullow Oil, down 1.5 percent after
suspending drilling operations on two blocks in northwest Kenya
due to security concerns.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)