(Updates with closing prices)
* FTSE 100 steadies after hitting 5-month highs
* Index just above 6,700, next resistance seen around 6,750
* Weather hurts airlines, insurers
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 28 Britain's blue chip share index
steadied on Monday after hitting a five-month high, stalling
just above the key 6,700 points level as a mixed crop of
earnings led to profit taking and bad weather curbed activity.
Airlines were among those hit by profit taking, as a strong
storm in Britain disrupted flights. Easyjet dropped 2.3 percent
, while IAG, which owns British Airways and
Iberia, fell 1.2 percent.
Insurers were also hurt, with Aviva, Prudential
and Resolution off 0.3 to 0.6 percent.
"We've seen sellers of insurance companies, possibly the
expected clean-up bill could be having an effect there," said
Jordan Hiscott, trader at Gekko Global Markets, referring to the
worst storm to hit Britain in a decade as hurricane-strength
winds battered parts of the country.
"We also have large sellers in Easyjet, mainly from
leveraged accounts," he said.
For the broader market, the weather meant reduced activity
as many people were unable to get into work. Volumes on the FTSE
100 were at 80 percent of the 90-day average, compared to 92
percent on the euro zone EuroSTOXX 50.
On the flip side, though, the storm damage could prove a
boon for the likes of temporary energy provider Aggreko
, which led Monday's gainers.
It jumped 6 percent after it said it expected underlying
revenues and margins to be ahead of the prior year both in the
second half and on a full-year basis.
In addition to potential business from the adverse weather
conditions, traders said Aggreko's broadly in-line figures had
prompted a squeeze higher in the stock as people took off
"short" bets on future falls in the share price.
The FTSE 100 closed up 4.48 points or 0.1 percent at
6,725.82, showing some signs of running out of steam after
scaling a five-month intra-day high of 6,739.66 points.
"It's been extremely strong for weeks," said Clive Lambert,
technical analyst at FutureTechs.
"It's too early to bet against the recent rise ... but if
you look at historical charts we are getting close to massive
resistance.
"The FTSE has got a lot of challenges immediately above it
which is something to be wary of," he added, noting the 6,750
area which served as a peak in 2007 prior to a sharp downward
correction.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)