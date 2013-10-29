* FTSE 100 rises 0.5 pct to 5-month high
* BP surges after reporting strong results
* Lloyds falls on PPI related charges
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 29 Britain's top share index rose
for a fourth straight session to a new five-month high on
Tuesday, with a rally in energy stocks following strong results
from oil major BP offsetting downbeat news from banks.
BP shares surged 4.7 percent to sit at the top of the FTSE
100's gainers list, after reporting forecast-beating
profits, announcing a dividend hike and revealing plans to sell
assets.
The UK mining index, the best sectoral
performer, climbed 1.9 percent to a three-month high, helping
the FTSE 100 gain 35.10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,760.92 by
1137 GMT after rising up to 6,761.52, the highest since May.
Of the total FTSE gains, BP alone added 15.5 points.
"BP results show that the confidence in the company is back
after a massive oil leak disaster some years ago. It seems there
are not many unknowns now and that's quite reassuring for
investors," said Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo
Markets.
"However, I am cautiously optimistic on the stock market as
its near-term direction could be dictated by earnings results."
A third of the way through the reporting season, 53 percent
of companies have either met or beaten expectations, roughly in
line with the previous three quarters, but 67 percent have
missed revenue expectations, according to StarMine data.
"Investors are still concerned about revenue growth, but of
more concern right now is the outlook and whether companies see
things improving in 2014," Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari said.
"It's now been five years since the financial crisis began
and, as far as investors are concerned, it's about time we
started to see things pick up again."
The energy sector's strong performance was clouded by weaker
financials, with Lloyds falling nearly 2 percent after
announcing a further 750 million pound charge in the third
quarter for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance.
Sentiment in the sector was also weighed down by negative
news related to European peers UBS and Deutsche Bank
, with both taking unexpected hits for potential legal
costs.
Investors' will keep a close eye on the Federal Reserve's
two-day meeting from Tuesday for hints about when the U.S.
central bank could start trimming its massive stimulus
programme, which have helped stocks to set multi-year highs.
Markets expect the Fed to extend its $85 billion monthly
bond buying scheme into next year while it assesses the impact
of this month's government shutdown on growth.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)