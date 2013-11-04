* FTSE 100 gains 0.5 percent
* About 50 points from last week's 5-month high
* HSBC rises up 2.5 percent after results prove robust
* Weir, Ryanair warn on profits
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 share index
pushed ahead on Monday, as gains in its biggest stock HSBC
after solid results outweighed losses in the airline
and engineering sectors following profit warnings.
HSBC advanced 2.5 percent after profits rose by a tenth in
the last quarter, year-on-year, meeting analyst expectations and
reassuring investors who have been unnerved by weak numbers from
several peers.
Investor interest was further fanned by the stock's
underperformance over the past three months, which has left it
at its steepest discount to the FTSE 100 since February 2012,
and second steepest in the past 5 years based on 12-month
earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The bank, which accounts for 7.5 percent of FTSE 100
capitalisation, was responsible for nearly half the index's
gains on Monday.
"We have it as one of our preferred selections in the sector
... Their statement was a reflection that things are not that
bad out there," said Peter Botham, CIO at Brown Shipley.
"Fundamentally we are still optimistic on the outlook but
the biggest uncertainty is whether equities now fully reflect
the likely growth of next year, or whether there is still
further to go."
Aside from HSBC, the corporate newsflow offered some cause
for caution, with profit warnings from engineering firm Weir
Group and budget airline Ryanair sending their
respective shares down 7.1 and 11.6 percent.
Ryanair results also weighed on rival Easyjet.
The FTSE 100 was up 33.87 points, or 0.5 percent, at
6,768.61 points by 1140 GMT, moving back towards a five-month
high of 6,819 hit last week.
Mining stocks climbed 1.4 percent after
activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace
in 13 months in October in a further sign that the economy has
stabilised.
Growing expectations in the market that the ECB will strike
a more dovish tone at its latest meeting also helped the mood,
with some expecting an interest rate cut this week following a
surprise drop in inflation in October.
"The China data is helping the miners, but over and above
that we've got ... perceptions of further easing from the ECB -
a lot of people are speculating that they'll cut rates this
week," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets,
said.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Louise
Ireland)