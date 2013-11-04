(Updates with closing prices, analyst comment)
* FTSE 100 gains 0.4 percent
* About 50 points from last week's 5-month high
* HSBC rises 2.3 percent after results prove robust
* Technical charts show scope for more FTSE gains -GFT
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 share index
pushed ahead on Monday, as its biggest stock HSBC rose
after solid results, outweighing weakness in the airline and
engineering sectors following profit warnings.
HSBC advanced 2.3 percent in its biggest one-day rise in
four months after quarterly profits rose by a tenth,
year-on-year, meeting analyst expectations and reassuring
investors unnerved by weak numbers from several peers.
Investor interest was further fanned by the stock's
underperformance over the past three months, which has left it
at its steepest discount to the FTSE 100 since February 2012,
and second steepest in the past 5 years based on 12-month
earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Analysts at Barclays said the results and outlook were
"reassuring", reiterating their 'overweight' rating. HSBC, which
accounts for 7.5 percent of FTSE 100 capitalisation, was
responsible for nearly half the index's gains on Monday.
"We have it as one of our preferred selections in the sector
... Their statement was a reflection that things are not that
bad out there," said Peter Botham, CIO at Brown Shipley.
"Fundamentally we are still optimistic on the outlook but
the biggest uncertainty is whether equities now fully reflect
the likely growth of next year, or whether there is still
further to go."
Aside from HSBC, the corporate newsflow offered some cause
for caution, with profit warnings from engineering firm Weir
Group and budget airline Ryanair sending their
respective shares down 3.7 and 12.8 percent.
Ryanair results also weighed on rival Easyjet.
But the much bigger weighting of HSBC - coupled with gains
in big name mining stocks thanks to strong data
from top metals consumer China - kept the overall blue-chip
index firmly in positive territory.
Broad sentiment also benefited from growing expectations
that the European Central Bank will focus on stimulating the
economy at this week's meeting, with some even seeing a chance
of an interest rate cut following a surprise drop in inflation.
The FTSE 100 closed up 28.88 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 6,763.62 points, moving back towards a five-month high of
6,819 hit last week.
Technical analysts said that the break above the August high
of 6,696.63, followed by the move above the psychologically key
6,700 level have opened the door for more gains, with the May
peak at 6,875.62 as the next key target.
"It's possible that people will be taking profits around
these levels, but the fact that we have broken above the August
highs makes me think that this rally can continue for the
foreseeable future from a technical point of view," said Fawad
Razaqzada, analyst at GFT.
