* FTSE 100 down 32.21 points at 6,731.41

* RSA hit by profit warnings

* RBS leads banks lower after Exane downgrade

* M&S rallies on valuation after profit fall

By David Brett

LONDON, Nov 5 A sharp decline in financial stocks dragged Britain's FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday, with insurer RSA the biggest faller after it was hit by a profit warning.

The FTSE 100 was down 32.21 points, or 0.5 percent at 6,731.41 by 1128 GMT. However, the index remains close to the 13-year highs it touched in May, supported by an equity-friendly monetary policy which has depressed available returns in alternative asset classes.

RSA shed 5.7 percent after warning that insured losses caused by severe weather in Europe and Canada were "materially above assumptions" and that full year returns to shareholders were likely to suffer.

Additionally, Panmure analyst Barrie Cornes poured cold water on some recent bid speculation, which had been cited as boosting RSA stock.

"Whilst one cannot rule out a bid approach, in our view the press rumoured 190 pence per share bid speculation is pure puff," he said.

Insurers and banks combined to account for 24 points of the 32 point fall on London's blue chip index.

Europe's largest bank HSBC shed 1.5 percent and Barclays 2.3 percent, with traders citing profit-taking amid rumbling regulatory probes which are forcing affected firms to set aside ever growing pots of cash to settle cases.

On Monday, HSBC said it was trawling through sales of investments to more than 200,000 customers amid fears of another mis-selling scandal.

DRAG ON SENTIMENT

Royal Bank of Scotland slipped 4 percent and traders cited Exane BNP Paribas' downgrade of the UK lender as an additional drag on sentiment.

Exane said RBS investors were not being sufficiently rewarded for waiting to see whether the company's latest restructuring proposals were credible.

"With little prospect of a material dividend in the next few years we do not believe investors are being paid to wait," it said.

Valuation concerns hit Associated British Foods, which shed 3 percent despite the textile and food manufacturer reporting a 13 percent rise in full-year profit.

AB Foods' shares hit an all-time high just before the company's results and traded on 12-month forward price-to-earnings (PER) of 22 times, which is a 24 percent premium to its peers, Thomson Reuters data shows.

"We would expect the stock to flat-line at best over the forthcoming 3-6 months and we would not discourage investors from locking in profits after the recent share spike," Shore Capital said in a note.

An attractive valuation helped Marks & Spencer gain 3.5 percent after the high street retailer reported a nine percent fall in first-half profit.

Investec analyst Kate Calvert said that, while Marks' results failed to "sparkle ... valuation is not particularly demanding given this is the final year of elevated investment, the benefits of which should start to come through next year."

Imperial Tobacco Group, the world's No. 4 tobacco company, rose 2.5 percent after it posted higher full-year earnings.

Earnings in Europe have so far been mixed in the current quarter, with 52 percent of companies missing expectations, providing a further conundrum for investors as indexes and valuations are at, or near, multi-year highs. (Reporting by David Brett, editing by Gareth Jones)