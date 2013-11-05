* FTSE 100 down 32.21 points at 6,731.41
* RSA hit by profit warnings
* RBS leads banks lower after Exane downgrade
* M&S rallies on valuation after profit fall
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 5 A sharp decline in financial
stocks dragged Britain's FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday, with insurer
RSA the biggest faller after it was hit by a profit warning.
The FTSE 100 was down 32.21 points, or 0.5 percent
at 6,731.41 by 1128 GMT. However, the index remains close to the
13-year highs it touched in May, supported by an equity-friendly
monetary policy which has depressed available returns in
alternative asset classes.
RSA shed 5.7 percent after warning that insured
losses caused by severe weather in Europe and Canada were
"materially above assumptions" and that full year returns to
shareholders were likely to suffer.
Additionally, Panmure analyst Barrie Cornes poured cold
water on some recent bid speculation, which had been cited as
boosting RSA stock.
"Whilst one cannot rule out a bid approach, in our view the
press rumoured 190 pence per share bid speculation is pure
puff," he said.
Insurers and banks combined to account
for 24 points of the 32 point fall on London's blue chip index.
Europe's largest bank HSBC shed 1.5 percent and
Barclays 2.3 percent, with traders citing profit-taking
amid rumbling regulatory probes which are forcing affected firms
to set aside ever growing pots of cash to settle cases.
On Monday, HSBC said it was trawling through sales of
investments to more than 200,000 customers amid fears of another
mis-selling scandal.
DRAG ON SENTIMENT
Royal Bank of Scotland slipped 4 percent and traders
cited Exane BNP Paribas' downgrade of the UK lender as an
additional drag on sentiment.
Exane said RBS investors were not being sufficiently
rewarded for waiting to see whether the company's latest
restructuring proposals were credible.
"With little prospect of a material dividend in the next few
years we do not believe investors are being paid to wait," it
said.
Valuation concerns hit Associated British Foods,
which shed 3 percent despite the textile and food manufacturer
reporting a 13 percent rise in full-year profit.
AB Foods' shares hit an all-time high just before the
company's results and traded on 12-month forward
price-to-earnings (PER) of 22 times, which is a 24 percent
premium to its peers, Thomson Reuters data shows.
"We would expect the stock to flat-line at best over the
forthcoming 3-6 months and we would not discourage investors
from locking in profits after the recent share spike," Shore
Capital said in a note.
An attractive valuation helped Marks & Spencer gain
3.5 percent after the high street retailer reported a nine
percent fall in first-half profit.
Investec analyst Kate Calvert said that, while Marks'
results failed to "sparkle ... valuation is not particularly
demanding given this is the final year of elevated investment,
the benefits of which should start to come through next year."
Imperial Tobacco Group, the world's No. 4 tobacco
company, rose 2.5 percent after it posted higher full-year
earnings.
Earnings in Europe have so far been mixed in the current
quarter, with 52 percent of companies missing expectations,
providing a further conundrum for investors as indexes and
valuations are at, or near, multi-year highs.
(Reporting by David Brett, editing by Gareth Jones)