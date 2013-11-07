* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent
* Schroders dips despite recording inflows
* Randgold surges post-results as cost-cutting progresses
* No rate cut seen at ECB, but other liquidity measures eyed
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 7 Britain's top share index edged
lower in early deals on Thursday, led down by fund manager
Schroders after its latest update but receiving support from a
surge in Randgold as the earnings season continued to be mixed.
Trade was also cautious before central bank policy decisions
later in the session.
Schroders fell 3.6 percent, the top FFTSE faller,
after its interim management statement. Although the fund
manager posted inflows, traders said good news was in the price
for a stock that is up over 50 percent so far year to date.
"The results look positive but don't appear to have been
well received amongst the broker community, with Canaccord
cutting its share price target to 25 pounds a share," said Matt
Basi, head of sales trading at CMC Markets.
The most dramatic mover however was Randgold Resources
, the top FTSE riser. It surged as much as 7.5 percent
after saying its plan to boost production and reduce costs was
on track, with a strong start to a new Congolese mine, which
also opened early, also supporting.
The miner traded 5.5 percent higher, despite a 19 percent
drop in year-on-year profit. The poor comparative figure
reflects a weakening gold price that has already knocked the
miner by a quarter this year.
Randgold was the top riser on Britain's FTSE 100,
which was down 10.09 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,731.60 at 0844
GMT.
The FTSE has been in a tight range since reaching five-
month highs last week, with the index stalling before it could
surpass May peaks that were themselves 13-year highs.
"The FTSE 100 remains in a sideways 6715-6790 trend,
potentially holding this range until tomorrow's U.S. jobs data
should central banks fail to deliver any fireworks today," Mike
van Dulken, head of reseach at Accendo Markets, said in a
trading note.
The European Central Bank and Bank of England are both set
to announce policy decisions later in the session, with pressure
rising on the ECB to cut rates following weak inflation data
last week.
"I think hopes that the ECB will cut interest rates is
probably wishful thinking," David Madden, market analyst at IG,
said.
"However, if the ECB were to cut interest rates, or provide
some sort liquidity to banks in the euro zone, we would see a
boost for the FTSE, but not to the same extent as some of the
regional indexes in France and Germany."
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)