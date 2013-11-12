* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent * Concerns that Chinese reforms may be toned down rattle miners * GlaxoSmithKline miss in heart drug study hits healthcare sector * Vodafone rallies as M&A play after mixed update By David Brett LONDON, Nov 12 Concerns over pending economic reforms in China weighed on mining stocks on Tuesday, dragging the FTSE 100 further from five-month highs, and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline fell after missing a goal in a major study. Miners took 4.5 points of London's blue chip index, tracking weaker metals prices on expectations that reforms in a 10-year plan to be announced by top consumer China will be toned down, potentially hitting demand for basic resources, traders said. Healthcare firms also took 4.5 points off the FTSE 100 with heavyweight GlaxoSmithKline down 1.2 percent after an experimental drug designed to combat heart disease failed to meet its main goal in the first of two big late-stage clinical studies. Banks and insurers combined to take 10 off points, handing back most of their previous session's gains. London's blue chip index fell 16.30 points, or 0.2 percent to 6,712.07, by 1202 GMT. The FTSE 100 has slipped from a five-month high of around 6,777.50 scaled in late October. Technical analysts said they remained positive on the outlook for the market, which is still up about 14 percent this year. "The UK index is still within striking distance of its recent high and there is little in the current technical picture to suggest that it is about to fall away," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said in a note. "Last week's trading low, at 6,643, is probably the level to watch in terms of support." The UK's fifth largest listed company by market capitalisation, Vodafone, lent some support after early weakness, rebounding 1.5 percent after a mixed trading update as traders saw M&A value. "In a consolidating industry, we believe a smaller Vodafone is vulnerable to a bid from a large global player looking to expand its European mobile footprint," Jonathan Jackson, head of equities, Killik & Co, said. Pay-TV group BSkyB rebounded 2.1 percent on bargain hunting following sharp falls in the previous session after it lost the rights to show Champions League football to rival BT . Irish building supplies group CRH topped the list of FTSE 100 gainers, rising 3 percent after announcing a review of its business following a 2 percent rise in third-quarter revenues. BSkyB and CRH were among the heaviest traded stocks on the FTSE 100 around midday, each at between two and three times their 90-day daily average. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by John Stonestreet)