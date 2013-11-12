* FTSE 100 down 8.25 points at 6,720.12
* RBS leads banks down after GS cuts to "neutral"
* China reform worries hurts miners
* GlaxoSmithKline drug woes dent pharmas
* Vodafone bounces as M&A speculation outshines mixed update
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 12 Financials dragged Britain's top
share index lower late on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs downgraded
Royal Bank of Scotland, while China's economic reform plans hit
mining stocks.
Banks and insurers combined to take 6.9
points off the FTSE 100, handing back most of the gains
they had made in the previous session.
The sector's top faller was partly state-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland, which fell 1.3 percent to 333 pence on
valuation worries after Goldman Sachs removed the stock from its
conviction "buy" list and cut its rating to "neutral".
Nomura was also cautious, estimating fair value for the UK
lender at 285 pence, 14 percent below its current market price.
"Litigation charges in excess of 6 billion pounds by 2018,
Citizens Financial Group (its U.S. retail bank) sale below 1.1
times price-to-book, restructuring charges not yet announced,
and changes to macro sentiment create downside risk," it said.
The new head of the agency managing Britain's bank stakes
meanwhile said RBS must address issues over capital and future
strategy before the government can start selling its shares.
ID:nL5N0IX2WN]
Miners took 2.2 points off London's blue-chip
index, tracking weaker metals prices. Traders said that
reflected expectations reforms outlined in top consumer China's
10-year economic plan will be toned down, potentially hitting
demand for basic resources.
Healthcare firms knocked 4.3 points off the
FTSE 100. Heavyweight GlaxoSmithKline fell 1.2 percent
after an experimental drug designed to combat heart disease
failed to meet its main goal in the first of two big late-stage
clinical studies.
London's blue chip index fell 8.25 points, or 0.1
percent to 6,720.12, by 1530 GMT. The FTSE 100 has slipped from
a five-month high of around 6,777.50 scaled in late October.
VALUATION FROTHY
Valuation concerns remain a worry for stocks listed in
Britain and Europe, which currently trade on price-to-earnings
multiples above their longer-term averages.
"We are probably close to the top of the current valuation
cycle, but we don't expect a big decline in valuation metrics,"
said Patrick Moonen, senior equity strategist at ING Investment
management.
Global monetary policy, however, remains easy and
risk-appetite continues to support flows towards the equity
market.
"Overall, the fundamental outlook for equities remains
positive, provided political turmoil does not last long enough
to derail investor confidence," Moonen said.
Technical analysts also remained positive on the outlook for
the market, which is still up about 14 percent this year.
"The UK index is still within striking distance of its
recent high and there is little in the current technical picture
to suggest that it is about to fall away," Bill McNamara,
technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said in a note.
"Last week's trading low, at 6,643, is probably the level to
watch in terms of support."
The UK's fifth largest listed company by market
capitalisation, Vodafone, provided most of that support
after early weakness, rebounding 1.1 percent following a mixed
trading update as traders saw M&A value.
"In a consolidating industry, we believe a smaller Vodafone
is vulnerable to a bid from a large global player looking to
expand its European mobile footprint," said Jonathan Jackson,
head of equities, Killik & Co.
Pay-TV group BSkyB rebounded 2.1 percent on bargain
hunting following Monday's sharp falls after it lost the rights
to show Champions League football to rival BT.
Irish building supplies group CRH led FTSE 100
gainers, up 3.7 percent after announcing a review of its
business following a 2 percent rise in third-quarter revenues.
BSkyB and CRH were among the most heavily traded stocks on
the FTSE 100 around midday, each trading at around three times
their 90-day daily average.
