By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 12 Financial stocks kept a lid on
Britain's top share index on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs
downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland.
While the FTSE 100 closed little changed, banks
and insurers combined to take 6.1 points
off the index, handing back most of the gains they made in the
previous session.
Partly state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland fell 2.4
percent to 331 pence on valuation worries after Goldman Sachs
removed the stock from its conviction "buy" list and cut its
rating to "neutral".
Nomura was also cautious, estimating fair value for the UK
lender at 285 pence, 14 percent below its current market price.
The new head of the agency managing Britain's bank stakes
said RBS must address issues over capital and strategy before
the government can start selling its shares.
Miners took 2.2 points off the blue-chip index,
tracking weaker metals prices as traders said that concerns
surrounding China's economic reform agenda for the next decade
could hit demand for basic resources.
Heavyweight healthcare stock GlaxoSmithKline fell
0.8 percent after an experimental drug designed to combat heart
disease failed to meet its main goal in the first of two big
late-stage clinical studies.
London's blue chip index shed 1.58 points to
6,726.79. The FTSE 100 has slipped from a five-month high of
around 6,777.50 scaled in late October.
FROTHY VALUATIONS
Valuations are a concern for stocks listed in Britain and
Europe, which currently trade on price-to-earnings multiples
above their longer-term averages.
"We are probably close to the top of the current valuation
cycle, but we don't expect a big decline in valuation metrics,"
said Patrick Moonen, senior equity strategist at ING Investment
management.
Global monetary policy, however, remains easy and
risk-appetite continues to support flows towards the equity
market.
"Overall, the fundamental outlook for equities remains
positive, provided political turmoil does not last long enough
to derail investor confidence," Moonen said.
Technical analysts also remained positive on the outlook for
the market, which is still up about 14 percent this year.
"The UK index is still within striking distance of its
recent high and there is little in the current technical picture
to suggest that it is about to fall away," Bill McNamara,
technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said in a note.
"Last week's trading low, at 6,643, is probably the level to
watch in terms of support."
The UK's fifth largest listed company by market
capitalisation, Vodafone, provided most of that support
after early weakness, rebounding 1.7 percent following a mixed
trading update as traders saw M&A value.
"In a consolidating industry, we believe a smaller Vodafone
is vulnerable to a bid from a large global player looking to
expand its European mobile footprint," said Jonathan Jackson,
head of equities, Killik & Co.
Pay-TV group BSkyB rebounded 1.3 percent on bargain
hunting following Monday's sharp falls after it lost the rights
to show Champions League football to rival BT.
Irish building supplies group CRH led FTSE 100
gainers, up 3.2 percent after announcing a review of its
business following a 2 percent rise in third-quarter revenues.
BSkyB and CRH were among the most heavily traded stocks on
the FTSE 100 around midday, each trading at around
three-and-a-half times their 90-day daily average.
(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by John Stonestreet)