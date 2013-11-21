* FTSE 100 flat, trading volumes light
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 21 Britain's top shares steadied on
Thursday after their recent losses, as solid earnings from the
likes of Johnson Matthey and robust U.S. economic data offset
concerns over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
However, some traders felt there was scope for further falls
in the market, which has been trending lower since late October.
The FTSE 100 ended up a quarter of a point at
6,681.33, having recovered from a session low of 6,643.47 and
after losing ground in the previous two days. Volumes were
light, at three quarters of the 90-day daily average.
The index is trading some 2 percent below a five-month high
of 6,819 hit on Oct. 30, shaving its advance in 2013 to around
13 percent.
"I think we are still in a sell-off," Mike van Dulken, head
of research at Accendo Markets, said.
"The tick back up ... from the lows is nice to see but
you've still got big resistance at 6,710."
He said that, should support at 6,640 give way, the index
could fall as far as mid-November lows of around 6,610.
Johnson Matthey, the world's largest maker of
catalysts to control car emissions, topped the FTSE 100 leader
board, up 3.7 percent, after unveiling a 13 percent rise in
first-half profit, helped by increased global production of cars
and trucks.
"A strong set of numbers ... The outlook remains slightly
cautious but notwithstanding any more negative news in this
space, we expect to see some more earnings upgrades through the
next couple of years," said Atif Latif, director at Guardian
Stockbrokers.
AstraZeneca also notched up solid gains, ahead 2.8
percent, as Citi analyst Andrew Baum and colleagues highlighted
the early-stage potential of its cancer drug pipeline in a
research note, adding it might make sense for the drugmaker to
acquire Actelion.
Sentiment on Thursday was helped by data releases from the
United States indicating stronger labour market conditions and
subdued inflation pressures.
But the market's progress was limited by minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's Oct. 29-30 meeting showing bank officials felt
they could start scaling back the asset purchase programme at
one of its next few meetings if economic conditions warranted
it.
The stimulus has proved a major driver for the UK benchmark
index, which has risen around 20 percent in the past year as
investors have moved out of safe bonds and into higher-yielding
assets, such as stocks.
Some traders reckon this has left valuations looking
stretched, with the FTSE 100 trading at a 12-month forward
price/earnings ratio of 12.7 times, above its 10-year average of
12 times, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
"Although the markets knew (stimulus withdrawal) was coming,
and to an extent has been priced in for a while now, I believe
there is scope for a sell-off as some traders look to close
positions and lock in profits," Sanlam Securities' head of
trading Mark Ward said.
News of slowing factory growth in top metals consumer China
also capped Britain's miners-heavy exchange.
Antofagasta, off 1.2 percent, was downgraded by UBS
on Thursday, to "neutral" from "buy", with the investment bank
citing concern over the outlook for copper.