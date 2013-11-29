* FTSE 100 index rises 0.2 pct, up for 3rd day

* Miners top gainers on positive broker comments

* Charts signal further gains for benchmark index

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 29 Britain's top share index was led higher by mining stocks on Friday, with technical charts pointing to new highs for the index in the remaining part of the year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent, or 10.17 points, at 6,664.64 points by 1147 GMT, rising for the third day in a row. It is down about 2 percent from highs of around 6,800 points in October and some 3 percent below a 13-year peak of 6,875.62 hit in late May.

However, the FTSE remains up by 13 percent this year. Several traders said they believed it would rally again in December and could touch the 7,000 mark by the end of the year, which would mark an all-time high for the index.

"The market has consolidated well and is in a much better position to challenge the previous highs. The 7,000 level is a reasonable target to achieve by the end of the year," Dominic Hawker, technical analyst at Messels, said.

"If we see a rally in sectors such as mining and banking, we could easily hit those target levels."

Historically, the benchmark index has risen 23 times out of 29 in the month of December.

Miners dominated the FTSE leaderboard on Friday, helped by a slew of positive broker comments and expectations of an improvement in metals demand following an economic recovery, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index rising 0.3 percent.

Antofagasta rose 1.7 percent, while Rio Tinto was up 1.1 percent, helped by an increase in the stock's target price by Societe Generale and Credit Suisse.

"Rio Tinto is fast delivering what the market has been seeking from large cap miners with a more conservative lower capex growth path and a fast deleveraging of the already healthy balance sheet," Credit Suisse said in a note.

While some companies benefited from positive broker comments, credit data company Experian fell 2.6 percent to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral".

However, the broader market sentiment remained positive, with equities getting support from a strong recovery in the British economy and predictions of further improvements in economic indicators.

Goldman Sachs' chief UK economist Kevin Daly gave a positive assessment on the British economy arguing that a recovery in the country's banking sector - which was hit hard in the 2008 financial crisis - would further support it.