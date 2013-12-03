* FTSE 100 down 50.36 points at 6,544.97
* Commodity stocks fall as US data sparks taper debate
* UK PMIs hit strongest levels in six years
* Retailers rise on UK growth optimism heading into
Christmas
* William Hill climbs as UBS ups to "buy"
By David Brett
LONDON, Dec 3 The FTSE 100's exposure to
basic-resources stocks cost it on Tuesday, as miners and oil
companies led it lower amid concern that stronger economic data
meant equity-friendly monetary policies would soon be scaled
back.
Resource stock account for 25
percent of the FTSE 100's weight, and they took 22 points off
the index as metals prices fell. Traders pinned the decline in
metals to stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data on Monday.
A robust economy usually means better corporate profits and
rising stocks. But the recent improving outlook could lead to an
early reduction in U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme,
which has supported the rally in equities and curtailed returns
from other assets.
"The important risk heading into 2014 is that growth will be
too strong. That means we will have a revision in the timing of
any interest rate hikes, which is likely to be brought forward,"
William de Vijlder, said chief investment officer for strategy
and partners at BNP-Paribas Investment Partners.
"For investors on a medium-term horizon, the good data is
still a relief, but at the margin investors are looking at where
they can make money in the short term."
The FTSE 100 was down 50.36 points, or 0.8 percent, at
6,544.97 points at 1127 GMT. The British index has fallen
roughly 2 percent over the past month, lagging a small rise for
the STOXX Europe 600.
The growing momentum in the UK's economy has also gave
investors pause. Sterling reached its highest in more
than two years after PMI construction hit its strongest level
since August 2007. That indicated forex traders were beginning
to price in a rate hike sooner rather than later.
RETAILERS REJOICE
While some sectors stumbled, others benefited as Christmas
approached, especially retailers. Their sales could rise in
December and into January, traders said, which was reflected in
such high-street retailers as Next, Sports Direct
and Debenhams, which rose as much as 2.4
percent.
A stronger UK economy also boded well for bookmaker William
Hill, according to UBS. Its shares climbed 1.9 percent
after UBS upgraded the stock to "buy" and raised earnings
forecasts. The betting firm also got a boost after peer Betfair
released first-half results.
With economic strength in focus, U.S. jobs reports later
this week will be scrutinised, especially the non-farm payrolls
report on Friday.
Markus Huber, a senior trader at Peregrine & Black Capital,
believes the better economic environment will help the FTSE
rally to 6,900 points by mid-2014 and to 7,150 points by the end
of next year.
"I think good economic data is overall positive for stocks,
mainly because I think the Fed will only take drastic steps once
a sustained improvement in the economy is visible," Huber said.