* FTSE 100 flat
* Tesco and Sage rally strongly after results
* Standard Chartered drops after warning of flat income
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 4 Britain's top share index held
steady on Wednesday, after an early boost from Tesco reporting
sales in line with expectations and well-received results from
Sage Group was muted by a weak update from Standard Chartered.
Tesco rose 2.6 percent, adding the most points to the FTSE
100 index. It reported a decline in British sales but
did not issue a profit warning, expectations of which had forced
its shares 8.9 percent lower over the last 15 days.
"To me the results are still a worry but judging by the
price movement both this week and throughout November this is
clearly already more than priced in," said Toby Morris, senior
sales trader at CMC Markets.
"I suppose in the context of the last couple of years
hitting estimates is a bit of a win, but long term they continue
to shed market share and the various plans they have outlined to
combat that don't seem to be taking hold."
Sage Group surged 8.3 percent to its highest level
since 2001 after announcing it was set to double its growth rate
from 2012, with traders citing 6 percent increase in dividend as
helping gains.
However, the FTSE 100 gave away early gains to trade
flat at 6,532.84 after Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered
said its income this year was likely to be similar to
2012 after a slowdown in Asian growth in the last five months.
After the update came out at 0815 GMT, Standard Chartered
slid to the bottom of the FTSE 100, down 4.4 percent and taking
4.8 points off the index.
The likes of Aberdeen Asset Management, National
Grid and Severn Trent rivalled StanChart among
top fallers after going ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualified for the latest dividend
payout. In all, ex-divs took 3.88 points off the index,
according to Reuters calculations at current market prices.
While the index struggled to make progress in early trade,
Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, saw good
support for the index at 6,500.
"The fact we had a bounce close to 6,500 is a good sign, but
we have to overcome a falling channel around 6,650, and there
may be resistance at 6,615, so we may have to wait until Friday
to see whether we're going to break out," he said.