* FTSE 100 down 1 percent
* Aberdeen leads emerging market sell-off
* Pearson hit by downgrades after profit warning
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's top shares sank to
1-1/2 week lows on Friday, with stocks exposed to emerging
markets among the biggest fallers, knocked by a rout in Latin
American currencies.
Aberdeen Asset Management shed 5.5 percent, the FTSE
100's top faller, while peer Ashmore was among
the steepest FTSE midcap decliners, off 4.7 percent,
suffering from their heavy exposure to emerging markets after
Argentina's central bank gave up its battle against the
currency's decline.
"Emerging markets exposed stocks are under pressure this
morning as the currency situation in Argentina is going from bad
to worse," said Mark Ward, head of trading at Sanlam Securities.
"The risk of spillage into Brazil and other major trading
partners is increasing, as is the capital flight risk for
Argentina," he said.
The FTSE 100 was down 69.18 points, or 1 percent, at
6,704.10 points by 1154 GMT, trading at its lowest level since
Jan. 14 and on course for its biggest one-day percentage drop
this year. The index shed 0.8 percent on Thursday, hit by
disappointing data from the United States and China.
Brewer SABMiller and temporary power provider
Aggreko, which have exposure to Latin America, saw
respective losses of 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent on Friday.
It was a quiet day for corporate earnings, but Pearson
was a big faller, off 2.6 percent, as analysts cut
their target prices for the publisher following Thursday's
profit warning.
Despite this, and warnings from other firms including oil
major Shell as the European reporting season gradually
gets under way, some investors take the view that the earnings
will justify high valuations after a strong 2013.
"We do think that the earnings will come through ...
(Valuations are) only lofty compared to the last five years
which could be the worst in most people's careers," said Peter
Sullivan, head of European equity strategy at HSBC.
"We're expecting double-digit earnings growth this year and
next. How can we see that when the UK economy is only just
emerging from recession? I think the key is that momentum of
economic growth is positive across the world."
The FTSE 100 currently trades at 13 times 12-month forward
earnings - the highest since late 2009 and far above the 5-year
average of 10.8 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.