(Corrects headline to 5-week from 5-month lows)
* FTSE 100 down 1.0 pct
* Vodafone biggest drag after AT&T says not planning
takeover
* Technical charts point to more weakness, 20-day MA looms
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 slipped to
fresh 5-week lows on Monday, underperforming its European peers
due to steep slumps in heavyweight mobile operator Vodafone
and oil and gas firm BG Group.
Vodafone, the third biggest company in the FTSE 100,
fell 6.4 percent after U.S. mobile operator AT&T said it
was not planning to take over the British-listed firm, thus
putting an end to months of speculation.
That drop alone took 27 points off the British blue-chip
index, while BG Group contributed another 22 points of the drop.
Its shares fell 13.5 percent - on track for their worst day
since October 2012 - after the company warned that production
this year and next would fall short of expectations, calling its
guidance for 2014 "disappointing" due to ongoing problems in
Egypt.
"The overall sentiment is extremely negative," said Jordan
Hiscott, trader at Gekko Global Markets.
"This morning we are seeing real money accounts exiting BG
on this shock profit warning, which shows a dramatic shift in
sentiment."
Prior to the news, BG has been rated 'buy' or 'strong buy'
by 15 analysts and 'hold' by 10, against just three 'sell'
recommendations, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
The FTSE 100 was down 66.97 points, or 1.0 percent at
6,496.77 points by 0841 GMT, sharply underperforming a
flat showing on euro zone's EuroSTOXX 50.
The drop in the FTSE - following on from a 2.4 percent fall
last week - took the index down to fresh 5-week lows, and past
technical support at the 100-day moving average.
The steepness of the sell-off has seen the index drop from
technically overbought conditions, according to the 7-day
relative strength indicator (RSI), into oversold territory in
less than a week.
But technical charts suggest there is scope for more
weakness to come, especially as the selloff started when the
index was less than 10 points away from the May 2013 high, and
less than 100 points from all-time peaks.
"The fact that we failed at such a key resistance level and
then saw a significant pullback from there, that has to make you
think that there could be more downside to come," said Clive
Lambert, an analyst at Futures Techs.
He highlighted the 200-day moving average - last around
6,555.65 points - and the December low of 6,422.23 points as the
next key technical support levels for the cash index.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)