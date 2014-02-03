* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Lloyds falls; delays dividend prospect after mis-selling
charge
* Reckitt up on talk of move for Merck unit
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's top shares inched lower
on Monday, extending recent hefty falls, led down by Lloyds
Banking Group.
Lloyds fell 2.4 percent after it said it had set aside a
further 1.8 billion pounds ($2.96 billion) in the fourth quarter
to compensate customers mis-sold payment protection insurance
(PPI), and dividend payouts were to come later than some in the
market had anticipated.
"Continued higher-than-expected PPI claims - now elongated
to an extent than surprised me - and the resumption of dividend
payments moved back later than expected has certainly taken the
shine of the stock," said Jordan Hiscott, sales trader at Gekko
Global Markets.
However, he said the 100-day moving average, currently at
77.8, could act as support - noting that Gekko's client base is
using Monday's weakness in the shares, now trading at 81.3
pence, as a buying opportunity.
Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser, however,
rose 1.9 percent, one of the biggest boosts to the FTSE 100,
with traders citing speculation the maker of Nurofen pain relief
tablets may make a move for Merck & Co's consumer
healthcare (CH) business.
"We believe the acquisition of Merck's OTC/CH assets would
... be very attractive to RB (Reckitt Benckiser)," analysts at
Bernstein wrote in a note.
"We estimate this would push RB up from global #9 to #3 in
CH and would result in RB becoming the global leader in Cough,
Cold and Allergy."
The FTSE 100 was down 21.01 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 6,489.43 points by 0924 GMT, having dropped 0.4 percent on
Friday. It fell 3.5 percent in January, its biggest monthly
decline since last June and its worst January since 2010.
After an encouraging start to the year, which saw the UK
benchmark post gains in the first two weeks, equity markets took
a turn for the worse as unease about slowing Chinese growth and
the withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus spread from emerging
market currencies to the world's big stock markets.
Alongside the emerging market worries, investor concern has
focused on the current earnings season, and whether it will
result in profits strong enough to justify lofty valuations
after a bumper 2013.
While Monday was quiet on the earnings front, there are
plenty of releases later on in the week - from the likes of oil
majors BG and BP, drugmakers AstraZeneca
and GlaxoSmithKline, and mobile phone group Vodafone
.
Vodafone is set to become one of the latest high profile
victims of the chaos engulfing the emerging economies of Africa
and Asia, readying itself for a big slide in its overseas
revenues, weekend press reports said.
"(Earnings have) been particularly ropey in the UK," Peel
Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams said.
"I think one or two investors have realised that valuations
are at the top end of that recent range and you can't afford the
number of disappointments on the trading front which we still
appear to be getting," he said.
The FTSE 100 is trading on a 12-month forward price/earnings
ratio of 13.3 times, against its 10-year average of 11.9 times,
Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
Of the 17 percent of European companies to have reported so
far, 44 percent have missed profits expectations, while 46
percent have missed expectations on revenue, Thomson Reuters
Starmine data shows.