* FTSE 100 up 1.3 percent
* Kingfisher, easyJet, Wolseley all bounce after updates
* FTSE remains around 4 percent off 2014 peak
* Miners advance on China stimulus hopes
By Tricia Wright and Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 25 UK shares rose on Tuesday,
bouncing off of a six-week closing low, after Kingfisher and
easyJet posted updates that raised optimism about the outlook
for corporate earnings this year.
Home improvements retailer Kingfisher jumped 6 percent as it
said it would return about 200 million pounds ($330 million) to
shareholders in the current year, after meeting forecasts with a
4.1 percent rise in 2013-14 profit.
Kingfisher was followed closely on the FTSE 100 leaderboard
by easyJet. The budget airline upgraded its first-half
outlook by 25 percent, helped by tight cost control and the
popularity of its allocated seating programme, sending its
shares 3.7 percent higher.
Plumbing supplies group Wolseley also gained after
its corporate update, rising 3.3 percent as strength in its
U.S., British and Nordic operations lifted its profit.
"Most of the figures out today seem to be broadly positive,
with Wolseley, easyJet and Kingfisher all reading pretty well.
There's a raft of good corporate figures which point to a good
economic backdrop," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital,
said.
They helped the FTSE 100 index advance 84.50 points,
or 1.3 percent, to 6,604.89 points.
Only five stocks on the index were in negative territory.
Cruise operator Carnival fell 4.6 percent as it
forecast a full-year profit below analysts' estimates.
And Royal Mail Group shed 3.2 percent after
announcing 1,300 job cuts, with traders also highlighting light
letter volumes.
"Royal Mail will be all over the headlines for the wrong
reasons tomorrow (but) have made what I think is the right move
in the longer term," Rundle said.
Market gains lifted the FTSE away from its lowest close
since Feb. 5, although it remained around 4 percent shy of its
2014 peak hit in late January.
The stock market has suffered from concerns about
developments in Ukraine, although Russia and the West sought to
draw a provisional line under the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday with
Moscow saying it was keen to maintain contact with G8 partners.
Signs that China's growth is slowing have also dampened
market sentiment, particularly mining stocks, but these
rebounded on Tuesday on speculation that China will act to
support its economy after a survey showed manufacturing
contracted in the first quarter.
Credit Suisse reduced its overweight on global equities,
citing China as its "biggest global macro concern", but said it
should grow enough for equities to continue to look attractive.
"Only sub-5 percent GDP growth would lead us to underweight
equities ... for now, we think that China has the policy power
to avoid sub-5 percent GDP growth," strategists at Credit Suisse
said in a note.
