By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 27 Britain's top shares fell on
Thursday, reversing tentative signs of a rally, after some UK
banks failed U.S. Federal Reserve stress tests.
Royal Bank of Scotland shed 1.4 percent and HSBC
fell 0.5 percent. HSBC's decline knocked 2.5 points off
the UK's benchmark index.
The U.S. units of the pair were among banks the Fed blocked
from paying higher dividends or buying back their own shares,
citing weaknesses in their capital planning.
Traders pointed out discussions about the stress tests are
not over, so the banks could get off more lightly than it
appears they will.
"It's a watching brief for UK banks this morning, but with
any further downside they're likely to attract buyers," said
Matt Basi, head of sales trading at CMC Markets.
"All of these things are done by negotiation, so it's not a
case of HSBC and RBS making a proposal, the Fed saying no, and
that being the end of it. It's a back-and-forth process, and we
expect there to be a resolution at some stage in the near-term."
The sector also came into focus after a move late on
Wednesday by credit-rating agency Fitch to lower the outlook on
18 European banks. "European banks were the Fitch focus, but
naturally the sector is ... linked," Basi said.
The UK benchmark was down 35.67 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,569.63 points by 0856 GMT, after closing flat in
percentage terms on Wednesday. The index, up around 1 percent
since a March 20 low, is some 4 percent below a 2014 peak.
Tensions between the West and Russia also weighed on the
market. The United States and the European Union agreed on
Wednesday to work together to prepare tougher potential
sanctions in response to Russia's intervention in Ukraine,
including sanctions on the energy sector.
"My sense at the moment is that investors have become very
news-sensitive and it is not the possibility of an escalation in
the Ukraine/Crimea conflict that is worrying them most, but the
possibility that deep sanctions could derail the global economic
recovery," Bill McNamara, an analyst at Charles Stanley, said.
"The recent closing low, at 6,520, must now be seen as
critical support."
(Editing by Larry King)