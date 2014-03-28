* FTSE 100 up 0.6 percent
* China infrastructure spending plans boost miners
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, March 28 Britain's top shares rose on
Friday, underpinned by strength among miners on optimism that
any move from China to increase infrastructure spending would
lift demand for industrial metals.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index led the risers, up
2.2 percent, after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing was
ready to support the cooling economy and would push ahead with
infrastructure investment.
The sector dominated the FTSE 100 leader board, with Anglo
American, Glencore Xstrata, and Rio Tinto
notching up gains of between 2.1 and 2.8 percent.
China's economic health tends to affect the FTSE 100 given
the mining sector's heavy weighting. It is the fourth-biggest
sector within the UK benchmark, accounting for almost 9 percent
of the index, data from index compiler FTSE showed.
"The current belief that China is not going to let the
economy fall too much should be supportive for the FTSE, and
especially for the miners which on a relative basis have become
attractive to some investors," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund
manager at Hampstead Capital.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index trades at
a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 11.7 times, against a
late February peak of 12.9 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream
shows.
"It's a volatile sector but I think you would want to be
long miners," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital,
adding that he had a preference for Rio Tinto.
The UK benchmark was up 36.31 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,624.63 points by 0846 GMT, having slipped 0.3
percent on Thursday. The index has been stuck in a range between
around 6,400 to 6,800 since late October.
While the index was set to record a fall of nearly 2 percent
for the quarter, pegged back by concerns over China's pace of
economic growth and geopolitical tension over Ukraine, traders
remain upbeat about its prospects.
"Negative sentiment has probably been a bit overdone... It's
the last day of the quarter (on Monday) so I think you'll see a
bit of money coming into the market which has been sitting on
the sidelines. I'm positive for the markets," ETX's Rundle said.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)