* FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent by midday trading
* BHP Billiton adds most points to the blue-chip index
* Mining index tops sectoral gainers list, hits 3-wk high
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 1 Stronger BHP Billiton on
the news of a possible spin-off of unwanted businesses and
expectations of more stimulus from China to prop up its economy
boosted London-listed miners and the broader stock market on
Tuesday.
The UK Mining index, the top sectoral gainer,
rose more than 1 percent to a three-week high, helping the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index to gain 0.5 percent to 6,628.13
points by 1030 GMT.
Global diversified miner BHP Billiton, up 2.6 percent,
added most points to the FTSE 100 as it considered a range of
options to simplify its portfolio of assets, including a
possible spin-off of unwanted operations such as aluminium and
nickel into a separate company.
"Aluminium and nickel have not been the most profitable
parts of the business for BHP and a possible spin-off is a well
received news for investors and traders alike. It seems the
company has positioned itself to make iron ore, copper, coal and
petrol its main business," Amrit Panesar, senior trader at
Accendo Markets, said.
Other miners also gained, with Rio Tinto rising 1.1
percent and Vedanta Resources advancing 0.8 percent on
hopes of stimulus from China given persistent weakness in the
country's manufacturing sector.
A string of weak economic data from China has lent support
to a view the government will try to boost demand in the world's
largest metals consumer. The Chinese premier said last week
China could act to support infrastructure investment.
"For those investors looking to increase their exposure to
more cyclical parts of the market, we believe the mining sector
offers a number of attractive stocks," Paul Kavanagh, director
of market research at Killik & Co, said.
"Although uncertainty over the outlook for economic growth
in China, the main buyer of many commodities, provides a
near-term headwind, we believe the decisions from the Chinese
government ... reduce the likelihood of a sudden economic
downturn," he added.
Among other sharp movers, Aberdeen Asset Management
rose 6.3 percent to be the top percentage gainer on the FTSE 100
as investors welcomed cost cuts at the asset manager and a
slowdown in the pace of outflows, confounding hefty bearish bets
on the stock.
Markit data showed the stock was heavily "shorted" by
speculative investors in recent months in anticipation of poor
results.
On the downside, Scottish engineer Weir Group, down
2.4 percent, was the top loser after saying it had made an
"indicative all share merger proposal" to Finnish rival Metso
.
Charts signalled more gains, with analysts saying the FTSE
100 could move up towards the top end of a range, between 6,400
to 6,800 points, it has been trapped in since late October.
"In the short-term, a potential break above 6,655 - which
marks the convergence of the 50-day moving average with a
short-term bearish trend line - could see the index squeeze
higher towards ... 6,755 or 6,885," Fawad Razaqzada, technical
analyst at FOREX.com, said.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Alison
Williams)