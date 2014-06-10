* FTSE 100 index closes flat after early losses
* SABMiller gains on fresh merger talks
* BT falls on Sky's plan to launch new sports channel
LONDON, June 10 Britain's top stock index
recovered in late trading on Tuesday to end flat, with a surge
in SABMiller on merger talks offset by a drop in BT Group shares
following news of rising competition in the sector.
SABMiller, up 5.6 percent, added the most points to
the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, with traders citing fresh
talks about the merger of the brewer with a major European beer
company.
"Companies have got a lot of money and are looking at places
to spend. SABMiller is just as likely a candidate as anyone
else. I think it's more chatter than substance at this moment,"
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"Overall, investors are a little bit nervous about buying
equities at current levels because valuations are a little bit
high."
The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed flat at 6,873.55 points
after falling as low as 6,835.80 points earlier in the session.
The index is less than 2 percent off its all-time high set in
December 1999.
Gains in companies like SABMiller were offset by falls in
firms such as BT Group, which dropped 2.4 percent to the
bottom of the FTSE 100 index after news that Britain's largest
pay-TV company BSkyB will launch a television channel
dedicated to European football.
Customers with Sky Sports will be able to receive the new
channel, Sky Sports 5, as part of their sports package at no
extra cost and get two years' free broadband connection, Sky
Sports said on its website.
"It's bad for BT, in terms of potential erosion of current
rate of customer acquisition, which had been benefiting from
free sports with broadband," said Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets.
"With Sky now countering this with a free broadband for
existing customers, BT may see less Sky customers jumping ship
in the 2014/15 season before it begins broadcasting the
all-important Champions League in 2015/16."
Despite a cautious approach by investors to push the markets
higher in the near term, analysts remained positive on the stock
market's outlook going forward.
"We have seen a very strong performance over the course of
the past few months and it is understandable that investors are
nervous in the short term as valuations are no longer cheap as
they used to be and U.S. stimulus is gradually being withdrawn,"
said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.
"But the market's outlook remains positive in the medium- to
longer-term term. Earnings growth still remains very strong and
that should be supportive for valuations. We believe in the
strength and speed of the economic recovery."
