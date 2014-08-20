* FTSE 100 edges lower after 5-day winning run
* Ex-dividends take around 11 points off the index
* Glencore up after announcing share buyback
* Fall in China iron ore prices hits mining sector
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 20 British shares fell on Wednesday,
halting a five-day winning run as a fall in major mining shares
pushed the FTSE index off a three-week high.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.3
percent, or 17.54 points, at 6,761.77 points in early trade.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index slipped 0.1 percent,
as a fall in the prices of iron ore and steel in China - the
world's biggest metals consumer - pegged back mining stocks.
However, mining and commodities group Glencore
outperformed to rise 0.5 percent after the company announced a
share buyback programme of up to $1 billion as it posted a
forecast-beating 8 percent rise in first-half core profit.
Banking group Standard Chartered also outperformed
with a 0.7 percent advance.
Standard Chartered said late on Tuesday, after European
stock markets had closed, that it would pay a $300 million
penalty and suspend or exit some important businesses after
failing to weed out risky transactions that could be linked to
money laundering.
Traders said the gains in the bank's share price reflected
an element of relief that the penalty was now out of the way,
after media reports about it had circulated beforehand. Standard
Chartered's underlying business remained in good shape, they
said.
"They've got more than enough capital to cover the fine,"
said Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides.
EX-DIVIDENDS
The effect of several major companies, including bank HSBC
and British American Tobacco, going
"ex-dividend" - namely having their shares trade without the
attraction of their latest dividend - also took some 11 points
off the FTSE 100 index.
The index hit a peak of 6,894.88 points in mid-May, which
marked its highest level since December 1999, but has since
given up much of that ground.
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry said he would look to
see if the FTSE could get back up to the 6,834 point level,
which would indicate the market's recent rebound had more
strength left in it.
"If the FTSE falls over again around these levels, it would
just perpetuate the drift lower that we've seen in the last two
months," he said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)