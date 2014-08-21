* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct, near 3-week high * AstraZeneca up on speculation over new Pfizer bid * Miners lag after weak Chinese data By Tricia Wright and Sudip Kar-Gupta LONDON, Aug 21 Britain's top equity index rose on Thursday on gains in healthcare stocks, led by AstraZeneca on speculation rejected U.S. suitor Pfizer might make another bid. AstraZeneca rose 2.3 percent while domestic rival GlaxoSmithKline advanced by 1.4 percent, adding the most points to the FTSE 100. Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides said there was a good chance Pfizer would come back with a new bid, and that shareholders would put pressure on AstraZeneca to respond. "AstraZeneca can invite Pfizer back for talks, and that's what is driving up the shares," he said. AstraZeneca snubbed a Pfizer bid earlier this year. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 19.99 points, or 0.3 percent, 6,775.47 points by 1030 GMT, approaching three-week highs touched earlier this week. The market was little changed after July data showing British retail sales grew at a weaker pace than expected and public finances posted a small deficit. . WEAK CHINA DATA HITS MINERS Major mining stocks underperformed, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index slipping 0.5 percent after a disappointing manufacturing survey from China, the world's biggest metals consumer. Growth in China's vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in August as output and new orders moderated, the survey showed, reviving concerns about the economy. The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,894.88 points in mid-May, which marked its highest level in more than 14 years. Central Markets' trading analyst Joe Neighbour said the FTSE had to get past a July peak of 6,830 points if the index was to then make further progress and challenge record highs of 7,000 points later in the year. "If we can't get past that July high, then I think we'll still see people looking to sell into strength on the market," he said. (Editing by John Stonestreet)