* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, near 3-week high
* AstraZeneca up on speculation over new Pfizer bid
* Miners lag after weak Chinese data
By Tricia Wright and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 21 Britain's top equity index rose
on Thursday on gains in healthcare stocks, led by AstraZeneca
on speculation rejected U.S. suitor Pfizer might
make another bid.
AstraZeneca rose 2.7 percent while domestic rival
GlaxoSmithKline advanced 1 percent, adding the most
points to the FTSE 100 by some margin.
Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides said there
was a good chance Pfizer would come back with a new bid, and
that shareholders would put pressure on AstraZeneca to respond.
"AstraZeneca can invite Pfizer back for talks, and that's
what is driving up the shares," he said.
AstraZeneca snubbed a Pfizer bid earlier this year.
But while British takeover rules mean deal talks could be
back on the cards as early as Aug. 26, following the ending of
the first of a two-stage cooling-off period, many investors and
analysts see the year-end as a more likely time for any return.
Irish building supplies group CRH also notched up
good gains, rising 2.1 percent, with traders citing a rating
upgrade to "market-perform" by Bernstein, partly on valuation
grounds.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 12.16 points, or
0.2 percent, at 6,767.64 points by 1419 GMT, approaching
three-week highs touched earlier this week.
The market was little changed after July data showing
British retail sales grew at a weaker pace than expected and
public finances posted a small deficit.
.
Major mining stocks underperformed, with the FTSE 350 Mining
Index slipping 0.6 percent after a disappointing
manufacturing survey from China, the world's biggest metals
consumer.
Growth in China's vast factory sector slowed to a
three-month low in August as output and new orders moderated,
the survey showed, reviving concerns about the economy.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)