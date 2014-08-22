* FTSE 100 index flat in morning trading * Index touches 3-week high, heads for 2nd positive week * Investors cautious before Fed Chair Yellen's speech By Atul Prakash LONDON, Aug 22 Britain's top share index steadied on Friday, with investors trading cautiously ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that could provide hints about the timing of a U.S. rate hike. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was unchanged at 6,778.93 points by 0811 GMT after touching a three-week high. The UK market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. "Some hesitation ahead a of a long weekend is pretty understandable," Alastair McCaig, analyst at IG, said. "The market is going to tread water until Yellen's speech as this week's data looks to have given the United States an upper hand in the race between the UK and the U.S. to raise rates." The U.S. S&P 500 ended at a record high on Thursday after positive data including existing home sales jumping to a 10-month high and initial jobless claims dropping sharply. Analysts said markets were broadly expecting Yellen to remain fairly dovish in Friday's speech to the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Any shift away from that stance could hurt market sentiment. "It will be crucial if she has changed her opinion of the overall health of the labour markets, which so far she has described as still sluggish despite the overall jobless rate (having) fallen much quicker than originally anticipated," Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said. "Any hints that the labour market is more balanced and healthier than earlier this year might lead to a reassessment by analysts concerning the likely timing of a first rate rise." The FTSE 100 index has gained 1.3 percent so far this week and is for its second positive week in a row. But it is up just 0.4 percent so far this year. Among individual movers, London Stock Exchange Group fell 0.8 percent after saying it would raise 938 million pounds ($1.6 billion) to part-fund the acquisition of Frank Russell Company. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by John Stonestreet)