* FTSE 100 index closes 0.2 percent higher
* Tesco slips as cuts profit forecast, dividend
* AstraZeneca buoyed by speculation of new Pfizer bid
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 29 Britain's top share index ended
slightly higher on Friday, with stronger pharmaceutical stocks
on renewed merger and acquisition talks outpacing a sharp
decline in retail stocks after another profit warning by Tesco
.
AstraZeneca, which added the most points to the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index, rose 2 percent on talk of
further takeover interest from Pfizer following an
abortive $118 billion takeover attempt in May.
Other drugmakers also gained, with Shire rising 0.7
percent and GlaxoSmithKline advancing 0.8 percent.
However, retailers put a lid on the broader market's gains
after Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, cut its profit forecast
for the second time in two months and slashed its interim
dividend by 75 percent as tough operating conditions continued
to ravage its business.
Tesco slumped 6.6 percent, the top decliner in the benchmark
FTSE 100 index, followed by Morrisons, Sainsbury
and Marks & Spencer, down 1.8 to 5.0 percent.
"Tesco's profit warning shows the sector is now changing.
Discount retailers like Aldi and Lidl are putting up significant
competition with shoppers favouring the cheaper alternatives,"
Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.
"In the run-up to Christmas, they will no doubt have to
compete in order to maintain their positions or there may be
more profit warnings on the horizon."
Tesco, which had issued a profit warning in July as it
announced the departure of its chief executive Phil Clarke, also
said its new head Dave Lewis would start work on Monday, a month
earlier than expected, and launch a full review of the company.
"WORRYING SIGN"
"They were pretty awful figures," Joe Rundle, head of
trading at ETX Capital, said. "I think that probably the market
will give them a little bit of a break because of the new CEO
coming in, starting a month early, so at least they're trying to
be proactive."
"But I think the worrying sign is they're cutting their
dividend and a lot of people are in it for the dividend," Rundle
said, adding he saw scope for the shares, which have been
languishing at 10-year lows, to trend towards 200 pence - some
13 percent below current levels.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index ended 0.2 percent higher at
6,819.75 points and was up for a third straight week. It has
risen about 4 percent in the past 2-1/2 weeks, helped by
expectations of some stimulus from the European Central Bank.
However, the ECB was not likely to take any immediate policy
measure next week as a drop in euro zone inflation to a fresh
five-year low in August was on expected lines.
The FTSE 100 climbed to 6,894.88 points in mid-May, its
highest level in more than 14 years. But it has not passed
6,900, considered a key hurdle before the FTSE can challenge
record highs around 7,000.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright, Editing by Gareth
Jones)