* FTSE 100 index finishes 0.06 percent higher
* Basic resources stocks track higher metals prices
* Caution ahead of ECB policy meeting on Thursday
LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's top share index
steadied near a two-month high on Tuesday, with some caution
before the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday
offsetting a rally in miners prompted by stronger metals prices.
Basic resources stocks were the biggest gainers, with the UK
mining index up 1 percent as zinc rose to a
four-week high and aluminium neared an 18-month peak on
increased fund buying.
Both BHP Billiton and Antofagasta rose 0.8
percent and 1.3 percent respectively, while Anglo American
gained 2.5 percent, with traders citing a Dow Jones report
saying its CEO was "open to takeover offer".
But drugmaker AstraZeneca fell 0.8 percent as it
sought to play down speculation of a new bid. Its chief
executive told Reuters that everything was "back to normal" in
spite of speculation that Pfizer could make a new bid
for the British company.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.06 percent
higher at 6,829.17 points after rising up to 6,849.28 points,
the highest level since early July.
"Investors remain reluctant to load up too aggressively
ahead of this week's ECB rate meeting and this appears to be
limiting the upside potential, as investors weigh up the
likelihood of further action at Thursday's meeting," Michael
Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
ECB President Mario Draghi's dovish speech last month at a
meeting of central bankers had raised expectations it was
preparing more stimulus, but sources within the bank said last
week any new action was unlikely, although not impossible, and
the barrier to quantitative easing was still "very high".
"There is some nervousness, but we don't expect the ECB to
add to the stimulus programme this time around. However, anaemic
economic growth and poor lending conditions would suggest we
wouldn't have to wait for too long," Henk Potts, equity
strategist at Barclays, said.
"In the short term, there is potential for the stock market
to witness increased volatility and nervousness, but an
improving business environment will help equities to push higher
in the medium- to longer-term."
The FTSE 100 reached a peak of 6,894.88 points in mid-May,
its highest in more than 14 years. But it has not yet passed
6,900, the main hurdle before it can challenge record highs
around 7,000 points.
With Scotland set to vote on independence this month,
investors are watching the polls with interest although most see
only marginal exposure for UK stocks.
Support for Scottish independence rose sharply in August, a
poll showed on Monday, leaving the "Yes" campaign just six
points behind advocates of staying in the United Kingdom. The
poll is the first to show a substantial shift in opinion since
two television debates.
Among other sharp movers, Vodafone rose 1 percent,
with traders citing a Nikkei report suggesting the British
mobile operator may become a takeover target for Japanese
telecoms firm SoftBank.
