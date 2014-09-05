* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's top shares fell back on
Friday from recent 14-1/2 year highs as under-pressure metals
prices took their toll on mining stocks, though shares in oil
major BP managed a recovery.
Shares with exposure to Russia got a lift when Ukraine and
pro-Russian rebels agreed a ceasefire, with BP, which owns 20
percent of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, the
top blue-chip riser.
But a 1 percent drop from miners dragged on the
UK benchmark as gold and iron ore prices came under pressure.
Precious metal miners Fresnillo and Randgold
Resources were the worst off, down 4.6 percent and 4.1
percent respectively.
The FTSE 100 closed down 22.87 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,855.10 points, falling back from a 14-1/2 year
high of 6,904.86 points reached on Thursday when the European
Central Bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates.
The index is up 5 percent since early August, partly in
anticipation of the ECB's largesse. But it is yet to sustain a
move above 6,900 points - a key hurdle on the path towards
record highs.
"The inability to hold above 6,900 is the worrying sign in
the short term but I wouldn't call the end of this upward move
just yet," Chris Beauchamp, a strategist at IG, said.
A weak U.S. jobs report reassured investors the Federal
Reserve would not speed up plans to hike interest rates, with
non-farm payrolls having grown by 142,000 last month, far below
the 225,000 increase forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
While this saw the UK benchmark slightly pare back its
losses, it remained in negative territory.
BP PAIN ALLEVIATED
Oil major BP recovered some of its poise after
suffering its biggest one-day percentage drop in four years on
Thursday, when a U.S. judge decided it was "grossly negligent"
and "reckless" in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill four years ago.
The ruling could leave BP on the hook for an additional fine
of up to $18 billion.
Citi, which estimated that BP would be liable for less than
half that amount at $8.2 billion, upgraded its rating on the
stock to "buy" from "neutral", while increasing its price target
to 510 pence from 480 pence.
The shares, up 2.6 percent on Friday, trade at 466.8 pence.
"Although this is now a point of high uncertainty for
investors, we believe the financial implications of this ruling
will remain significantly below the maximum," Citi said.
BP stock is still down about 30 percent since before the oil
spill in 2010, while the FTSE 100 is up about 25 percent over
the same period. The spill has already taken $44 billion, or
roughly the price of 440 million barrels of crude, off BP's
market capitalisation.
