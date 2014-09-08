* FTSE 100 index down 0.4 percent
* Nervousness following latest Scottish opinion poll
* Scotland-exposed shares among top fallers
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's top share index slipped
further away from a 14-1/2 year high on Monday, with the first
opinion poll lead for supporters of Scottish independence
raising political uncertainty and hurting investors' sentiment.
Companies more exposed to Scotland were among the worst hit.
Weir Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds
, Standard Life, SSE and Aberdeen Asset
Management, down 1.3 to 2.8 percent, were among the top
decliners on the benchmark FTSE 100 index.
With less than two weeks to go before the Sept. 18 vote, the
poll put the "Yes" to independence campaign on 51 percent
against the "no" camp on 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead
for the unionist campaign in just a month, a YouGov survey for
the Sunday Times newspaper said.
The British government was scrambling to respond by
promising a range of new powers for Scotland if it chooses to
stay within the United Kingdom.
"With uncertainty hated by investors, the latest poll in
Scotland is heaping pressure on investors. The future for
British banks, Lloyds and RBS, is raising questions, whilst the
key question of currency remains significantly up in the air,"
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"For now, with the vote less than two weeks away, the UK
stock market faces a difficult time, with investors playing
cautiously, booking profits where possible."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,829.64 points by 0747 GMT after hitting a 14-1/2 year high
last week. The index is up just 1.3 percent so far this year.
However, some analysts said that a weaker sterling following
the political uncertainty would be good for the FTSE 100 index.
The UK currency fell 1 percent against the dollar to
hit a near 10-month low early on Monday.
"The increasing possibility of a 'yes' will weaken sterling
further, in our view, and this could be good news for UK
equities in aggregate, with a majority of revenues derived from
abroad," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said.
"We favour those names with U.S. economic exposure as it
appears to us that the U.S. has the quickest economic momentum."
Among individual sharp movers, Associated British Foods
fell 4 percent despite maintaining its annual earnings
guidance, with a good finish to the year from discount fashion
chain Primark offsetting continued weakness in the group's sugar
operations.
"Shareholders are so accustomed to ABF upgrading profit
forecasts that today's strong trading update without a material
upgrade to estimates may mean some profit taking after a near
doubling of the share price over the past year." Neil Shah,
analyst at Edison Investment, said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra)