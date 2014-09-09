* FTSE falls 0.2 pct
* Energy stocks hit by fall in oil price
* Scottish independence referendum polls show close contest
* Citi expects narrow "No" to independence in Sept. 18 vote
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's top equity index fell
on Tuesday as weaker energy stocks weighed, extending the
previous session's retreat on the back of concerns that Scotland
could vote to leave the United Kingdom.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent,
or 12.10 points, at 6,822.67 points at 0820 GMT.
A decline in the share prices of major energy stocks such as
Royal Dutch Shell and BP, which fell about one
percent, took the most points off the index, as the price of
Brent crude eased for a fourth straight session.
The FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent on Monday, with shares in
companies with strong business ties to Scotland - such as Royal
Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group - hit
hard by signs of growing support for the "Yes" campaign backing
Scottish independence.
The rival campaigns are running neck-and-neck nine days
before the referendum, a TNS poll showed on Tuesday, after a
YouGov poll for the Sunday Times showed a narrow lead for the
"Yes" camp.
"I think the FTSE will come under pressure in the run-up to
the vote on Sept. 18. No one likes uncertainty, and the market
is having to come to terms with the real possibility that
Scotland will leave the union," Hantec Markets' analyst Richard
Perry said.
Nevertheless, some traders still felt that the "No" campaign
opposing Scotland's bid for independence would finally prevail.
"It's on a knife-edge, but I still think the 'No' campaign
will win. There could be a bit of a pullback in the run-up to
the vote due to the uncertainty over the issue, but I would look
to buy the FTSE on the dips," Charles Hanover Investments
partner Dafydd Davies said.
U.S. bank Citigroup also said it expected a narrow defeat
for supporters of Scottish independence at the Sept. 18 vote.
Citi said that even if the independence movement won, an
ensuing weakening in sterling could still boost UK stocks, with
75 percent of revenues for UK blue chip companies coming from
overseas.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)