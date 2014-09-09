* FTSE falls 0.2 pct

* Energy stocks hit by fall in oil price

* Scottish independence referendum polls show close contest

* Citi expects narrow "No" to independence in Sept. 18 vote

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's top equity index fell on Tuesday as weaker energy stocks weighed, extending the previous session's retreat on the back of concerns that Scotland could vote to leave the United Kingdom.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent, or 12.10 points, at 6,822.67 points at 0820 GMT.

A decline in the share prices of major energy stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP, which fell about one percent, took the most points off the index, as the price of Brent crude eased for a fourth straight session.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent on Monday, with shares in companies with strong business ties to Scotland - such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group - hit hard by signs of growing support for the "Yes" campaign backing Scottish independence.

The rival campaigns are running neck-and-neck nine days before the referendum, a TNS poll showed on Tuesday, after a YouGov poll for the Sunday Times showed a narrow lead for the "Yes" camp.

"I think the FTSE will come under pressure in the run-up to the vote on Sept. 18. No one likes uncertainty, and the market is having to come to terms with the real possibility that Scotland will leave the union," Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry said.

Nevertheless, some traders still felt that the "No" campaign opposing Scotland's bid for independence would finally prevail.

"It's on a knife-edge, but I still think the 'No' campaign will win. There could be a bit of a pullback in the run-up to the vote due to the uncertainty over the issue, but I would look to buy the FTSE on the dips," Charles Hanover Investments partner Dafydd Davies said.

U.S. bank Citigroup also said it expected a narrow defeat for supporters of Scottish independence at the Sept. 18 vote.

Citi said that even if the independence movement won, an ensuing weakening in sterling could still boost UK stocks, with 75 percent of revenues for UK blue chip companies coming from overseas. (Editing by Louise Ireland)