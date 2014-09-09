* FTSE falls 0.1 pct
* Energy stocks hit by fall in oil price
* Scottish independence referendum polls show close contest
* Wm Morrison buoyed by Citi upgrade to "buy"
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's top shares fell on
Tuesday as weaker energy stocks weighed, extending the previous
day's retreat on concerns that Scotland could vote to leave the
United Kingdom.
Stocks showed little reaction to comments from Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney suggesting that the bank might
start to raise interest rates next spring.
A decline in the share prices of major energy stocks such as
Royal Dutch Shell and BP, which fell more than 1
percent, took the most points off the UK benchmark index, as the
price of Brent crude eased for a fourth straight day.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 6.54 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,828.23 points by 1102 GMT, having slipped on
Monday as sterling dived to its lowest in nearly 10 months
against the dollar, hit hard by signs of growing support for the
"Yes" campaign backing Scottish independence.
With some 75 percent of revenues from UK blue chips coming
from overseas, a weaker pound holds a silver lining for many.
But market angst over the political uncertainty had the upper
hand on Monday, pushing the FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent as firms
with strong business ties to Scotland traded firmly in the red.
Thin trading volumes suggested some investors were sidelined
pending the outcome of the Sept. 18 referendum. The FTSE 100 had
traded just a third of its 90-day daily average by midday.
"(With the) FTSE at the moment we are actually not doing
much until the Scotland vote," said Mark Ward, head of trading
at Sanlam Securities. "We are fairly cautious."
But Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive
Investor, saw scope for a bounce on the index, currently trading
about 1 percent below its Sept. 4 multi-year high of 6,904.86.
"This could actually present a buying opportunity... the
fall in the value of sterling has made UK stocks considerably
more attractive, which might provide underlying support."
The rival campaigns are running neck-and-neck nine days
before the referendum, a TNS poll showed on Tuesday, after a
YouGov poll for the Sunday Times showed a narrow lead for the
"Yes" camp.
Nevertheless, some traders still felt that the "No" campaign
opposing Scotland's bid for independence would finally prevail.
"It's on a knife-edge, but I still think the 'No' campaign
will win. There could be a bit of a pullback in the run-up to
the vote due to the uncertainty over the issue," said Charles
Hanover Investments partner Dafydd Davies. He would also look to
buy the FTSE on any dips.
U.S. bank Citigroup also said it expected a narrow defeat
for supporters of Scottish independence at the Sept. 18 vote.
Citi said that even if the independence movement won, an
ensuing weakening in sterling could still boost UK stocks, with
75 percent of revenues for UK blue chip companies coming from
overseas.
Separately, Citi upgraded its rating on Wm Morrison
to "buy" from "neutral", arguing that the grocer's dividend
looked safe. This helped propel Morrisons to the top of the
blue-chip leader board, up 2.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)