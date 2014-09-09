* FTSE down 0.2 pct
* Falling oil prices hit energy stocks
* Polls show close fight over Scottish independence
* Wm Morrison buoyed by Citi upgrade to "buy"
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's top shares fell on
Tuesday as energy stocks weakened and the market tried to gauge
whether Scotland will vote to leave the United Kingdom.
Stocks showed little reaction to comments from Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney suggesting the bank might start to
raise interest rates next spring.
The decline was led by major energy stocks, including Royal
Dutch Shell and BG Group, which fell about 1
percent, as the price of Brent crude eased for a fourth straight
day.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 16.70 points, or 0.2
percent, at 6,818.07 points by 1440 GMT. It had also slipped on
Monday as sterling fell to its lowest against the dollar in
nearly 10 months, amid signs of growing support for Scottish
independence.
With some 75 percent of revenues from UK blue chips coming
from overseas, a weaker pound is a silver lining for many. But
political uncertainty had the upper hand on Monday, pushing the
FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent as companies with strong ties to
Scotland lost ground.
Thin trading volumes suggested some investors were stepping
aside pending the outcome of the Sept. 18 referendum. The FTSE
100 had traded at just 60 percent of its 90-day daily average
heading into the close.
"... We are actually not doing much until the Scotland
vote," said Mark Ward, the head of trading at Sanlam Securities.
"We are fairly cautious."
But Mike McCudden, the head of derivatives at Interactive
Investor, saw room for a rebound, with the index adding about 1
percent below its Sept. 4 multi-year high of 6,904.86.
"This could actually present a buying opportunity ... the
fall in the value of sterling has made UK stocks considerably
more attractive, which might provide underlying support."
The pro- and anti-independence campaigns in Scotland are
running neck-and-neck nine days before the referendum, a TNS
poll showed on Tuesday. A YouGov poll for the Sunday Times had
shown a narrow lead for the "Yes" camp.
Some traders still felt the anti-independence side would
finally prevail.
"It's on a knife-edge, but I still think the 'No' campaign
will win. There could be a bit of a pullback in the run-up to
the vote due to the uncertainty over the issue," said Charles
Hanover Investments partner Dafydd Davies. He too would look to
buy the FTSE 100 on any dips.
U.S. bank Citi also said it expected a narrow defeat for
supporters of Scottish independence at the Sept. 18 vote.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded its rating on Wm Morrison
to "buy" from "neutral", arguing that the grocer's
dividend looked safe. This helped lift Morrisons by 3 percent.
Good gains were seen among the housebuilders ahead of
full-year results from Barratt Developments on
Wednesday.
But some traders called a top on a strong rally seen from
the sector, even in the event Barratt reported strong numbers.
The Thomson Reuters UK Homebuilding index,
up 6 percent in 2014, doubled in value during the past three
years, boosted by tight supply and UK initiatives to spur the
job-intensive sector, such as the 'Help-to-Buy' mortgage scheme.
"I think the heat has come out of the sector myself," said
Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan. He cited the prospect of
an interest rate hike as a cause for concern.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Larry
King)