* FTSE 100 index falls 0.4 percent
* Sports Direct, ARM Holdings down
* Kingfisher up after naming new CEO
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's top share index fell
for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with Sports Direct
shedding part of recent sharp gains after a trading update,
leading declines on a market gripped by unease as Scotland's
independence vote nears.
Chip designer ARM Holdings also fell, reacting to a late
sell-off in Apple shares following a product launch.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,804.88 points by 0804 GMT, extending losses to a fourth
straight session. The index is up 1 percent so far this year,
against a jump of 14 percent in 2013.
Analysts said jitters about next week's referendum on
whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom, which recent
polls suggest is now too close to call, continued to dampen
investor sentiment.
Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct
fell 3.3 percent, the top decliner on the FTSE 100,
after posting a 12 percent rise in first quarter sales as some
stronger weeks of trade were tempered by the absence of a World
Cup boost following England's poor showing in Brazil.
"Sports Direct had a strong first quarter, but the share
price decline should be seen in the context of a sharp increase
in the last month alone. The shares have succumbed to some
profit taking," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.
Shares in Sports Direct rose nearly 9 percent in August
following its strong performance.
ARM Holdings fell 2.4 percent after Apple
shares closed only slightly higher in New York on Tuesday,
having earlier risen almost 5 percent following the launch of a
watch, two larger iPhones and a mobile payments service.
Apple shares tend to rise in the run-up to a major product
launches, and come under selling pressure afterward as investors
cash out.
Europe's largest home improvements retailer Kingfisher
rose 2.7 percent after it said Ian Cheshire, its chief
executive for nearly seven years, would step down before next
January and be succeeded by Veronique Laury, the boss of French
unit Castorama.
"Kingfisher reported flat earnings although the prospect of
a change in CEO is finding support, whilst news that Barratt
will return a slug of cash to investors as the housing market
returns to a more normal situation is also impressing," Tony
Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct, said in a note.
Barratt Developments, Britain's largest
housebuilder was up 0.3 percent after predicting a return to
"more normal" trends in Britain's housing market and saying it
would return 400 million pounds ($645 million) to shareholders.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by John Stonestreet)