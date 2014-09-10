* FTSE 100 edges higher by 0.2 pct
* Kingfisher up after naming new CEO
* Housebuilder Barratt rises on cash return to shareholders
* Mixed views on Scotland polls ahead of Sept. 18 vote
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's top share index edged
up on Wednesday, led by gains in home improvements retailer
Kingfisher and housebuilder Barratt Developments
as some traders bet Scots were more likely to reject
independence than polls suggested.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent, or
14.56 points, at 6,843.56 points by the middle of the trading
day.
Kingfisher rose 2.7 percent as investors welcomed the
company's appointment of Veronique Laury, the boss of its French
unit Castorama, to replace Ian Cheshire as chief executive.
Barratt Developments, Britain's largest
housebuilder, advanced 1.7 percent after saying it would return
400 million pounds ($645 million) to shareholders.
Scotland's independence vote on Sept. 18 continued to
dominate the market mood after polls suggested the outcome was
too close to call.
Several traders felt the Scots would choose to stay within
the UK, citing concerns that an independent Scotland could
struggle economically.
"I still think that when push comes to shove, the Scots will
look at their pockets, and vote 'No'," said Terry Torrison,
managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
Others were more cautious.
"I would not buy the FTSE right now. The scenario is still
not clear, but I might buy it in the 6,700-6,800 point range,"
said ActivTrades' senior market analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa.
The FTSE lagged other European markets on Monday as
companies with strong business ties to Scotland - such as Royal
Bank of Scotland and insurer Standard Life - fell
due to uncertainty over the result of next week's vote.
(additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by John
Stonestreet)