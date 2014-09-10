* FTSE 100 edges higher by 0.2 pct * Kingfisher up after naming new CEO * Housebuilder Barratt rises on cash return to shareholders * Mixed views on Scotland polls ahead of Sept. 18 vote By Sudip Kar-Gupta LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday, led by gains in home improvements retailer Kingfisher and housebuilder Barratt Developments as some traders bet Scots were more likely to reject independence than polls suggested. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent, or 14.56 points, at 6,843.56 points by the middle of the trading day. Kingfisher rose 2.7 percent as investors welcomed the company's appointment of Veronique Laury, the boss of its French unit Castorama, to replace Ian Cheshire as chief executive. Barratt Developments, Britain's largest housebuilder, advanced 1.7 percent after saying it would return 400 million pounds ($645 million) to shareholders. Scotland's independence vote on Sept. 18 continued to dominate the market mood after polls suggested the outcome was too close to call. Several traders felt the Scots would choose to stay within the UK, citing concerns that an independent Scotland could struggle economically. "I still think that when push comes to shove, the Scots will look at their pockets, and vote 'No'," said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities. Others were more cautious. "I would not buy the FTSE right now. The scenario is still not clear, but I might buy it in the 6,700-6,800 point range," said ActivTrades' senior market analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa. The FTSE lagged other European markets on Monday as companies with strong business ties to Scotland - such as Royal Bank of Scotland and insurer Standard Life - fell due to uncertainty over the result of next week's vote. (additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by John Stonestreet)