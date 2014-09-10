* FTSE 100 down for fourth straight session * Caution ahead of Scotland referendum on Sept. 18 By Sudip Kar-Gupta LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's top share index fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with chipmaker ARM the worst performer, as worries over Scotland's independence vote next week weighed on sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.2 percent, or 11.19 points, at 6,817.81 points going into the close of trading. The FTSE has lost ground since the start of the week following polls showing a rise in support for the "Yes" campaign ahead of a referendum on whether Scotland should break away from the UK due to be held on Sept. 18. The FTSE's meagre 1 percent gain since the start of 2014 has underperformed slightly bigger gains of 3 percent on France's CAC and 1.3 percent on Germany's DAX. Analysts said jitters about next week's referendum, which recent polls suggest is now too close to call, continued to dampen investor sentiment. "A lot of people are worried about it. I'd be surprised if the Scottish 'Yes' vote goes through but I'd rather stay out of the market then get caught out by a surprise result," said MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus, who added he was buying U.S. stocks and gold instead of the FTSE. ARM was one of the worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks, falling 2.5 percent after investors gave a cautious welcome to a new launch of products from technology company Apple, which is one of ARM's main customers. Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities, backed Bullus's view that the Scots would choose to vote in favour of staying in the UK next week. Nevertheless, many felt it was now too risky to buy the FTSE. "I would not buy the FTSE right now. The scenario is still not clear, but I might buy it in the 6,700-6,800 point range," said ActivTrades' senior market analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by John Stonestreet and Raissa Kasolowsky)