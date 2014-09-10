* FTSE 100 down for fourth straight session
* Caution ahead of Scotland referendum on Sept. 18
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's top share index fell
for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with chipmaker ARM
the worst performer, as worries over Scotland's
independence vote next week weighed on sentiment.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.2
percent, or 11.19 points, at 6,817.81 points going into the
close of trading.
The FTSE has lost ground since the start of the week
following polls showing a rise in support for the "Yes" campaign
ahead of a referendum on whether Scotland should break away
from the UK due to be held on Sept. 18.
The FTSE's meagre 1 percent gain since the start of 2014 has
underperformed slightly bigger gains of 3 percent on France's
CAC and 1.3 percent on Germany's DAX.
Analysts said jitters about next week's referendum, which
recent polls suggest is now too close to call, continued to
dampen investor sentiment.
"A lot of people are worried about it. I'd be surprised if
the Scottish 'Yes' vote goes through but I'd rather stay out of
the market then get caught out by a surprise result," said MB
Capital trading director Marcus Bullus, who added he was buying
U.S. stocks and gold instead of the FTSE.
ARM was one of the worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks, falling
2.5 percent after investors gave a cautious welcome to a new
launch of products from technology company Apple, which
is one of ARM's main customers.
Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren
Securities, backed Bullus's view that the Scots would choose to
vote in favour of staying in the UK next week.
Nevertheless, many felt it was now too risky to buy the
FTSE.
"I would not buy the FTSE right now. The scenario is still
not clear, but I might buy it in the 6,700-6,800 point range,"
said ActivTrades' senior market analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by John
Stonestreet and Raissa Kasolowsky)