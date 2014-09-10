* FTSE 100 closes flat at 6,830.11 points
* FTSE had fallen in the last three sessions
* Caution ahead of Scotland referendum on Sept. 18
* ARM hit by cautious reception for new Apple products
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's top equity index made
little progress on Wednesday as a fall in the shares of
chipmaker ARM and uncertainty over Scotland's
independence vote next week pegged back the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen in
the last three sessions, closed up by 1.11 points - flat in
percentage terms - at 6,830.11 points.
A 2.4 percent fall in ARM was one of the biggest drags on
the FTSE 100, after investors gave a cautious welcome to a new
launch of products from technology company Apple, which
is one of ARM's main customers.
The FTSE has lost ground since the start of the week
following polls showing a rise in support for the "Yes" campaign
that wants Scotland to break away from the UK. Scotland will
vote in a referendum on Sept. 18.
The FTSE's meagre 1.1 percent gain since the start of 2014
has underperformed slightly bigger gains of 3.4 percent on
France's CAC and 1.4 percent on Germany's DAX.
Analysts said jitters about next week's Scottish referendum,
which recent polls suggest is now too close to call, continued
to dampen investor sentiment.
"A lot of people are worried about it. I'd be surprised if
the Scottish 'Yes' vote goes through but I'd rather stay out of
the market then get caught out by a surprise result," said MB
Capital trading director Marcus Bullus, who added he was buying
U.S. stocks and gold instead of the FTSE.
Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren
Securities, backed Bullus' view that the Scots would choose to
vote in favour of staying in the UK next week.
Yet many felt it was now too risky to buy the FTSE.
"I would not buy the FTSE right now. The scenario is still
not clear, but I might buy it in the 6,700-6,800 point range,"
said ActivTrades' senior market analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine
Evans)