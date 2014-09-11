* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct

* RBS, Lloyds rise after poll shows most Scots oppose independence

* Miners weigh on FTSE 100, knocked by China demand concerns

* Next hit by profit taking after results

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 11 Companies with exposure to Scotland including banks RBS and Lloyds outperformed a skittish FTSE 100 index on Thursday after a poll showed a majority of Scottish voters want to stay in the United Kingdom.

The globally exposed FTSE 100 lost ground, however, as weak Chinese inflation data showed more signs of cooling growth in the world's top metals user, hitting heavyweight mining stocks.

Companies with strong business ties to Scotland gained across the board after a poll late on Wednesday showed 53 percent of voters in Scotland intend to vote against breaking away from the United Kingdom in next week's referendum.

Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland , insurer Standard Life, soft-drink group AG Barr and utility SSE rose between 1.1 percent and 2.3 percent.

The two banks had said on Wednesday they would relocate to England if Scotland votes to end its 307-year union with the rest of the UK.

Their shares had been hit in the past week as investors fretted about the economic impact of an independent Scotland, such as uncertainty over its currency and sovereign debt.

The FTSE 100 index of London-listed blue-chip companies , which derive three-quarters of their revenues from outside Britain, was down 23.00 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,807.11 points by 1055 GMT after a higher open.

"If it (the latest poll) proves to be correct, we should see a rally in the FTSE to test the 6,900 level," said Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX Capital.

Clothing retailer Next fell 1.8 percent, with traders pointing to profit-taking following a strong run after the group's failure to lift its full-year guidance, despite reporting a 19.3 percent rise in first-half profit.

Its shares have gained more than 30 percent this year, against a less than 1 percent advance from the broader FTSE 100 over the period.

But mid-cap Ocado jumped 3.7 percent after reporting a 15.5 percent increase in gross retail sales in its fiscal third quarter, which traders said was better than they had expected.

Traders were monitoring developments in the Middle East after President Barack Obama said he had authorised U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria and more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against the Islamic State militant group. (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)