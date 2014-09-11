* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct; miners fall 0.7 pct
* Next hit by profit-taking after results
* Vodafone falls; CEO says open to Liberty Global
deal-Bloomberg
* RBS, Lloyds rise after poll shows most Scots oppose
independence
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's top shares dropped on
Thursday as concerns over demand from China took their toll on
miners, while clothing retailer Next fell after its results
underwhelmed the market.
But companies with exposure to Scotland, including banks RBS
and Lloyds Banking Group, advanced after a new poll showed a
majority of Scottish voters want to stay in the United Kingdom.
Next fell 3 percent. Traders blamed profit-taking
following a strong run after the company's failed to lift its
full-year guidance despite reporting a 19.3 percent rise in
first-half profit.
Its shares have gained some 30 percent this year, in
contrast with the near 1 percent advance of the FTSE as a whole.
Weak Chinese inflation data, which showed more signs of
cooling growth in the world's top metals user, sent heavyweight
mining stocks down 0.7 percent
The FTSE 100 index closed down 30.49 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,799.62 points.
Companies with strong business ties to Scotland gained
across the board after a poll late on Wednesday showed 53
percent of voters in Scotland intend to vote against breaking
away from the United Kingdom in next week's referendum.
Utility SSE topped the blue-chip leader board, up
2.8 percent, with Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank
of Scotland up 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively,
and insurer Standard Life 1.5 percent higher.
The two banks had said on Wednesday they would relocate to
England if Scotland votes to end its 307-year union with the
rest of the United Kingdom.
Their shares were hit in the past week as investors fretted
over the economic impact of an independent Scotland, including
uncertainty over its currency and sovereign debt.
Traders saw scope for the FTSE 100, which is 1.5 percent
below a Sept. 4 multi-year high of 6,904.86, to stage a rebound.
"If it (the latest poll) proves to be correct (when Scotland
votes on Sept. 18), we should see a rally in the FTSE to test
the 6,900 level."
Elsewhere among the falling stocks, Vodafone shed
0.8 percent, after its chief executive Vittorio Colao said
Europe's biggest cable group Liberty Global could be a
good fit for the mobile operator "for the right price",
according to a Bloomberg report. Vodafone declined to comment.
Traders were monitoring developments in the Middle East
after U.S. President Barack Obama said he had authorised U.S.
air strikes for the first time in Syria and more attacks in Iraq
in a broad escalation of a campaign against the Islamic State
militant group.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)