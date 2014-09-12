* FTSE 100 up for 1st time in six sessions
* Scottish-based stocks up as further poll confirms No's
lead
* Investors refrain from large index bets ahead of
referendum
* Aveva down 20 pct after warning on FX hit
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's top equity index rose
for the first time in six sessions on Friday, helped by
Scottish-based shares such as Royal Bank of Scotland as
another poll showed most Scots would vote against independence.
Shares in Scotland-based RBS, Lloyds Banking Group,
soft drinks group AG Barr and utility SSE all
rose as the latest poll showed Scottish support for staying in
the United Kingdom at 52 percent versus support for independence
at 48 percent, excluding those who said they did not know how
they would vote in next Thursday's referendum.
But with the 'No' camp's advantage very modest, investors
refrained from making large bets on the FTSE 100, which
was up just 12.76 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,812.38 points at
0732 GMT.
After a four-week winning streak, the FTSE 100 was
on course to record a 0.6 percent fall for this week, which has
been marred by concerns about the Scottish referendum, further
signs of slowdown in China and the prospect of a tightening in
U.S. monetary policy.
"There's decent buying interest at 6,800 but people are
worried about the Scottish referendum and that's stopping them
from doing too much," Will Hedden, sales trader at IG, said.
Whitbread was the top loser on the FTSE, down 1.2
percent, as UBS downgraded the owner of Premier Inn hotels and
Costa Coffee to "sell" from "neutral".
Among mid caps, Aveva Group, whose software is used
to design power plants, shipping and oil and gas facilities,
tumbled 20 percent as it warned about a 14 million pound ($22.7
million) hit to its first-half revenue from currency moves and
the phasing of some rental renewals.
(1 US dollar = 0.6155 British pound)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)