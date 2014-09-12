* FTSE 100 up for 1st time in six sessions

* Scottish-exposed stocks up as further poll confirms No's lead

* Investors refrain from large index bets ahead of referendum

* BP shares briefly spike up, traders cite "fat finger" error

* Aveva down almost 24 pct after warning on FX hit

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's top shares rose for the first time in six sessions on Friday, helped by companies with Scottish exposure, after another poll showed most Scots would vote against independence.

Shares in companies with strong business ties to Scotland such as Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group , soft drinks group AG Barr and defence contractor Babcock all rose as the latest poll showed Scottish support for staying in the United Kingdom at 52 percent, versus support for independence at 48 percent, excluding those who said they did not know how they would vote in next Thursday's referendum.

But with the 'No' camp's advantage very modest, investors refrained from making large bets on the FTSE 100 - up 15.71 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,815.33 points by 1122 GMT, in thin trading volume at about a quarter of the 90-day daily average.

The UK benchmark briefly spiked higher, hauled up by a jump in shares in oil major BP, a move which several traders blamed on a likely human error - a "fat finger" trade.

The flurry of activity in BP shares at 1041 GMT saw the shares jump 4.8 percent to 494.9 pence, adding around 4.3 billion pounds (6.98 billion US dollar) to the company's market value. The FTSE 100 shortly after hit a session high of 6,832.16 points. At 1122 GMT BP shares were trading 0.3 percent lower at 470.65 pence.

After a four-week winning streak, the FTSE 100 was on course to record a 0.6 percent fall for this week, which has been marred by concerns about the Scottish referendum, further signs of slowdown in China and the prospect of a tightening in U.S. monetary policy.

"There's decent buying interest at 6,800 but people are worried about the Scottish referendum and that's stopping them from doing too much," Will Hedden, sales trader at IG, said.

Whitbread was among the top losers on the FTSE, down 1.1 percent, as UBS downgraded the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee to "sell" from "neutral".

Among mid caps, Aveva Group, whose software is used to design power plants, shipping and oil and gas facilities, tumbled about 24 percent as it warned about a 14 million pound hit to its first-half revenue from currency moves and the phasing of some rental renewals. (1 US dollar = 0.6157 British pound) (Editing by Larry King)