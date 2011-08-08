* FTSE 100 rallies 0.3 percent after opening drop

* Banks higher as ECB bond buying plan offsets U.S. credit downgrade

* Specialty miners weak on sharp falls in crude, base metal prices

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, Aug 8 Rallying banks hauled Britain's top shares back from the brink in early trade on Monday, with the index initially extending last week's slump at open, before turning around sharply on some short-covering sparked by hopes for an ECB bond-buying plan.

By 0806 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 16.79 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,263.83, having bounced back from an early session low of 5,180.02.

The UK benchmark index dropped 2.7 percent on Friday to shed 9.7 percent last week, its worst weekly performance since just after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and wiping 148 billion pounds ($242.5 billion) off the value of the index.

Following a rare Sunday conference call by the ECB's governing council, a euro zone monetary source said the central bank would intervene "significantly" to protect Italy and Spain from the debt crisis, indicating it would buy government bonds of the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies.

A statement from the ECB said it would "actively implement" its bond-buying programmes.

"The main thing is the slight improvement in the Italian and Spanish situation (ECB bond buying). That rare piece of good news has certainly given us a fillip at least in the short term," Richard Hunter, head of UK equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group were the top two FTSE 100 gainers, up 6.3 percent and 5.8 percent respectively, rallying following sharp falls by both banks following results last week.

Nomura upgraded its rating for RBS to "neutral" from "reduce" with the shares trading below its 41 pence target. In a note, the broker said RBS was "Undervalued, but geared to recovery, with negative momentum."

Nomura, however, said it regarded Barclays as "better value for those wishing to take the capital markets risks posed by current trading and the ICB (Independent Commission on Banking)." Barclays shares gained 3.8 percent.

Precious metal miners also added their strength to the blue chips as the gold price surged to another record high.

Randgold Resources added 2.5 percent, also supported by an upgrade in rating by Deutsche Bank to "buy".

Mexican silver miner Fresnillo gained 3.3 percent, with Deutsche Bank raising its rarget price to 2,000 pence.

But other miners fell back as copper prices edged lower with the outlook for commodity demand deteriorating after fears over the global economy's health were compounded by a downgrade to the United States' long-term credit rating by Standard & Poor's by one notch from AAA on Friday.

Global miner Rio Tinto was a notable faller, shedding 1.2 percent. Rio and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp have proposed buying out Coal & Allied for A$1.49 billion ($1.56 billion).

Heavyweight integrated oils were volatile as the crude price CLc1 dropped 2.5 percent, with the sector swinging to 0.8 percent higher on bargain hunting.

Finance chiefs from the G7 group of major industrial powers pledged to take whatever action was needed to stabilise markets that have been losing faith in leaders' ability to tackle the twin debt crises in Europe and the U.S.

Technical analysis also pointed to a blue chip rally.

"One sign of a bottom will be the lack off follow-through to the downside if last week's low near 5,202.68 is penetrated. The formation of a support base will be another sign especially if it is combined with increasing volume," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"Although the FTSE has a long way to go before turning the main trend to up, market conditions seem ripe for the start of a substantial short-covering rally," Hyerczyk added. (Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

