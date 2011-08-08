* FTSE 100 rallies 0.3 percent after opening drop
* Banks higher as ECB bond buying plan offsets U.S. credit
downgrade
* Specialty miners weak on sharp falls in crude, base metal
prices
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Aug 8 Rallying banks hauled Britain's
top shares back from the brink in early trade on Monday, with
the index initially extending last week's slump at open, before
turning around sharply on some short-covering sparked by hopes
for an ECB bond-buying plan.
By 0806 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 16.79 points,
or 0.3 percent at 5,263.83, having bounced back from an early
session low of 5,180.02.
The UK benchmark index dropped 2.7 percent on Friday to shed
9.7 percent last week, its worst weekly performance since just
after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and wiping 148
billion pounds ($242.5 billion) off the value of the index.
Following a rare Sunday conference call by the ECB's
governing council, a euro zone monetary source said the central
bank would intervene "significantly" to protect Italy and Spain
from the debt crisis, indicating it would buy government bonds
of the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies.
A statement from the ECB said it would "actively implement"
its bond-buying programmes.
"The main thing is the slight improvement in the Italian and
Spanish situation (ECB bond buying). That rare piece of good
news has certainly given us a fillip at least in the short
term," Richard Hunter, head of UK equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown, said.
Part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds Banking Group were the top two FTSE 100 gainers,
up 6.3 percent and 5.8 percent respectively, rallying following
sharp falls by both banks following results last week.
Nomura upgraded its rating for RBS to "neutral" from
"reduce" with the shares trading below its 41 pence target. In a
note, the broker said RBS was "Undervalued, but geared to
recovery, with negative momentum."
Nomura, however, said it regarded Barclays as "better value
for those wishing to take the capital markets risks posed by
current trading and the ICB (Independent Commission on
Banking)." Barclays shares gained 3.8 percent.
Precious metal miners also added their strength to the blue
chips as the gold price surged to another record high.
Randgold Resources added 2.5 percent, also supported
by an upgrade in rating by Deutsche Bank to "buy".
Mexican silver miner Fresnillo gained 3.3 percent,
with Deutsche Bank raising its rarget price to 2,000 pence.
But other miners fell back as copper prices edged
lower with the outlook for commodity demand deteriorating after
fears over the global economy's health were compounded by a
downgrade to the United States' long-term credit rating by
Standard & Poor's by one notch from AAA on Friday.
Global miner Rio Tinto was a notable faller,
shedding 1.2 percent. Rio and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
have proposed buying out Coal & Allied for A$1.49 billion ($1.56
billion).
Heavyweight integrated oils were volatile as
the crude price CLc1 dropped 2.5 percent, with the sector
swinging to 0.8 percent higher on bargain hunting.
Finance chiefs from the G7 group of major industrial powers
pledged to take whatever action was needed to stabilise markets
that have been losing faith in leaders' ability to tackle the
twin debt crises in Europe and the U.S.
Technical analysis also pointed to a blue chip rally.
"One sign of a bottom will be the lack off follow-through to
the downside if last week's low near 5,202.68 is penetrated. The
formation of a support base will be another sign especially if
it is combined with increasing volume," said James A. Hyerczyk,
Analyst at Autochartist.
"Although the FTSE has a long way to go before turning the
main trend to up, market conditions seem ripe for the start of a
substantial short-covering rally," Hyerczyk added.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)
