* FTSE down 0.2 percent

* FED statement at 1915 GMT eyed

* Intercontinetal Hotels gains after results

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's top share index bounced back above the 5,000 level as investors hoped for some soothing words from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the global debt and growth problems later on Tuesday.

U.S. futures pointed to a firmer open on Wall Street on Tuesday with the Fed due to deliver its latest policy statement around 1915 GMT, although analysts expect the Federal Reserve not to make major changes in policy at its meeting on Tuesday.

"The recent hysterical behaviour in the markets is by no means fully explained by economical factors and only shows the crisis of confidence to politicians, banks and agencies," said Anita Paluch, sales trader at ETX Capital in London.

"Reassuring words of Barack Obama didn't help much; all eyes are now on FOMC meeting and any signals of QE3."

The FTSE 100 remained down, shedding 31.70 points or 0.6 percent to 5,037.25, by 1101 GMT, led by banks and integrated oils .

"We're probably looking a little bit further on the downside although we are looking oversold on momentum," Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said.

Roberts said key technical levels to watch out for were the 2010 low at 4,783 in the near term and below that around the 4,600 level back to 2009, when hopefully the selling will be exhausted.

London's blue chip index has lost 15.5 percent of its value in the last eight trading sessions, leaving the FTSE oversold according to its relative strength index.

Integrated oils led the sell-off in London, with BP down 1.3 percent, as the price of crude oil CLc1 dropped on fears global growth fears will dent demand.

Production at BP's Valhall oil platform in the North Sea is unlikely to resume before the end of August, the oil major said.

With equities historically cheap, there were hopes for a rebound on valuation grounds, and the UK's benchmark index bounced off a session low 4,791.01, near 2010 lows.

"We will stay vigilant on market moves but in the meantime our investment stance remains unchanged as there is every chance that equities will rally strongly over the remainder of this year," said independent wealth management firm Vestra Wealth.

Miners gained, albeit in choppy trade, with investors hunting for bargains.

Among the list risers were stocks that have been heavily beaten down in the last few days with engineer Weir Group and chip designer ARM Holdings up 7.0 and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, InterContinental Hotels jumped 4.2 percent, after the world's No.1 hotelier issued a confident outlook statement and reported improved first-half trading.

Both Panmure Gordon and Numis Securities repeated "buy" ratings on the stock, while CFD specialists Prime Markets said InterContinental is an "increasingly compelling leisure sector play for recovery".

