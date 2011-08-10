* FTSE up 0.65 percent
* Financial, commods rally as analysts says sell-off
overdone
* Standard gains after results, Panmure Gordon upgrades
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 10 Gains in financials and commodity
stocks gave another lift to Britain's top shares on Wednesday as
analysts urged investors to take advantage of what
they termed an overdone slump in the bluechip index to 13-month
lows earlier in the week.
Sentiment was spurred after the Federal Reserve pledged to
keep interest rates in the world's biggest economy lower for
longer, as it tackles rising debt and sluggish growth.
The UK benchmark index climbed 33 points, or 0.65
percent to 5,199.70 by 0812 GMT, adding to the previous
session's 1.9 percent rise, which snapped a seven-session losing
streak.
Over that period the market retreated nearly 14 percent and
was more than 20 percent below its July closing high - an amount
experts technically call a bear market.
"With the decline in equity markets and bond yields, the
valuation constraint of 2011 first quarter has moved sharply in
the past few weeks to signalling a greater level of valuation
attraction for the market," Gerard Lane, analyst at Shore
Capital, said.
Beaten down commodity and banking
stocks were among the top risers as the majority of
analysts viewed the recent market correction as overdone.
"The pullback in stock prices has been excessive," analysts
at Citigroup said.
"Although we believe consensus earnings per share
(EPS)forecasts are too high for 2012, the stock market is
discounting (a 10-15 percent decline in 2012 global) EPS which
is too low. Positive GDP growth and tight corporate cost control
should ensure positive EPS growth in 2012."
CHEAP STOCKS
Barclays gained 4.4 percent as Citigroup added the
UK bank to its most preferred list.
"The market has over-discounted concerns over regulation and
profitability of the BarCap franchise," the broker said.
Standard Life climbed 7.5 percent after the British
insurer reported a bigger-than-expected 44 percent jump in
half-year profit, prompting Panmure Gordon to upgrade the firm
to "buy" from "hold".
Engineer Weir was again among the top risers, up
6.4 percent as Goldman Sachs added the stock to its conviction
buy list saying the recent 26 percent decline in its share price
offered a "compelling entry point" for investors.
Man Group added 8.0 percent, boosted by director
share buying and after the hedge fund manager reported the net
asset value at its flagship AHL fund rose by 1.9 percent last
week.
There were some losers such as defensively perceived
Imperial Tobacco , down 0.4 percent and supermarket chain
Tesco , off 0.1 percent.
The Office of Fair Trading announced it was fining certain
processors an dsupermarkets, including Tesco and Sainsbury,
almost 50 million pounds for anti-competitive behaviour.
Meanwhwile, the switch back into riskier assets such as
equities saw gold and the Swiss franc , traditional
safe havens, fall but remain near recent highs, a sign of the
fragility of investors confidence.
Ex-dividend factors knocked 6.92 points off the FTSE 100
index on Wednesday, with Barclays , BT Group , GKN
, Rio Tinto , RSA Insurance , Schroders
, Standard Chartered , and Unilever all
lost their payout attractions.
On the domestic macroeconomic front, the latest Bank of
England inflation report will be released at 0930 GMT.
Economists expect the report to contain forecasts of higher
near-term consumer price inflation and lower GDP growth this
year than indicated previously.
(Editing by David Cowell)
* For related prices, Reuters Terminal users may click on - *
UK stock report
FTSE index: <0#.FTS6>
techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: <0#FFI:>
Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index:
FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index:
Market digest: Top 10 by vol:
Top price gainers: Top % gainers:
Top price losers: Top % losers:
* For related news, click on - *
UK hot stocks: [HOT&GB] Wall Street:
Gilts report: Euro bond report
Pan European stock report:
Tokyo stocks: HK stocks:
Sterling report: Dollar report:
* For company prices, click on - *
Company directory: By sector:
* For pan-European market data and news, click on - *
Daily European stocks report........................
European Equities speed guide................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index...........................
DJ STOXX index...................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................
Top 25 European pct gainers....................
Top 25 European pct losers.....................