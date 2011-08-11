* FTSE up 0.8 percent
* Banks volatile on Euro debt worries
* Traders say lack of belief holding index back
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 11 Britain's top share index pared
gains by midday on Thursday, as concerns over the stability of
European banks in the face of the global debt and growth crisis
took the wind out of an earlier advance.
Barclays , Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
Banking Group swung violently on worries banks will
sustain further losses associated with exposure to Europe's
lingering debt crisis.
***********************************************************
European bank exposures map: link.reuters.com/nyk23s
***********************************************************
BofA Merrill Lynch cut its rating on banks to "neutral".
"Our latest downgrade to global growth expectations makes it
difficult to sustain conviction in this argument," the broker
said.
"As long as EU peripheral debt issues remain in the
headlines despite the best efforts of the ECB, banks will likely
remain a focal point for negative risk appetite and we believe
this will weigh against optically cheap valuations and low
investor positioning,"
On Wednesday, French bank Societe Generale was
forced to deny it could be in trouble over its exposure to
Greece, and ratings agencies denied that, like the United
States, France was about to lose its triple A credit rating.
Standard Chartered and HSBC , up 0.4 and
0.8 percent respectively, provided relatively stable haven for
investors who still want exposure in the sector.
"Loss of confidence is most dangerous for banks that rely on
short-term sources of wholesale funding," RBS said in a note.
"If the market is concerned about bank funding, these are
the names to avoid, and the best places to be in are HSBC and
Standard Chartered."
Trading remained volatile on London's blue chip index
as investors reacted to each market whisper, swinging
from a high of 5,151.24 to a low of 4,997.61, before settling up
38.48 points, or 0.8 percent at 5,045.64, by 1054 GMT.
The index fell 3.1 percent on Wednesday its lowest close
since July 6 2010.
"Every single gain that we've seen over the last week or so
has been quickly reversed I just think traders are not ready to
hold onto any aspect of risk," Joshua Raymond, market strategist
at City Index.
"There's just no belief in these markets," one London-based
trader said.
Insurers , which have potentially have large exposure
to the global debt crisis and which were heavily sold off in the
previous session, were among the top performers early on.
The sector was helped by Swiss peer Zurich Financial
Services which said it would maintain its "attractive
and sustainable" dividend policy -- good news for investors
looking for returns in an environment of ultra low interest
rates.
Cyclical stocks such as miners and integrated
oils also bounced but the high price of gold XAU=>
and the strength in the Swiss franc , traditional safe
havens, revealed how uncertain investors are about the
macroeconomic outlook.
Elsewhere, GKN gained 2.2 percent after Credit
Suisse upgraded its rating for the automotive and aerospace
parts group to "outperform" from "neutral", as part of a review
stress-testing earnings in the UK Capital Goods sector.
But FTSE gains remained fragile.
"The index is really going to have to claw its way back
above 5,250 over the next few sessions if any semblance of
confidence is to be restored - failure to do so will suggest
that the bears are still in control and that a return to 4,790
is still on the cards."
Wall Street futures pointed to a firmer open for equity
markets in the United States, rebounding after heavily losses on
Wednesday.
U.S. weekly jobless claims as well as U.S. June trade
balance figures are due out at 1230 GMT, as investors look for a
crumb of comfort that the economic recovery in the world's
biggest economy is not faltering.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins, Tricia Wright)
