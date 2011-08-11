* FTSE up 0.8 percent

* Banks volatile on Euro debt worries

* Traders say lack of belief holding index back

By David Brett

LONDON, Aug 11 Britain's top share index pared gains by midday on Thursday, as concerns over the stability of European banks in the face of the global debt and growth crisis took the wind out of an earlier advance.

Barclays , Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group swung violently on worries banks will sustain further losses associated with exposure to Europe's lingering debt crisis.

European bank exposures map: link.reuters.com/nyk23s

BofA Merrill Lynch cut its rating on banks to "neutral".

"Our latest downgrade to global growth expectations makes it difficult to sustain conviction in this argument," the broker said.

"As long as EU peripheral debt issues remain in the headlines despite the best efforts of the ECB, banks will likely remain a focal point for negative risk appetite and we believe this will weigh against optically cheap valuations and low investor positioning,"

On Wednesday, French bank Societe Generale was forced to deny it could be in trouble over its exposure to Greece, and ratings agencies denied that, like the United States, France was about to lose its triple A credit rating.

Standard Chartered and HSBC , up 0.4 and 0.8 percent respectively, provided relatively stable haven for investors who still want exposure in the sector.

"Loss of confidence is most dangerous for banks that rely on short-term sources of wholesale funding," RBS said in a note.

"If the market is concerned about bank funding, these are the names to avoid, and the best places to be in are HSBC and Standard Chartered."

Trading remained volatile on London's blue chip index as investors reacted to each market whisper, swinging from a high of 5,151.24 to a low of 4,997.61, before settling up 38.48 points, or 0.8 percent at 5,045.64, by 1054 GMT.

The index fell 3.1 percent on Wednesday its lowest close since July 6 2010.

"Every single gain that we've seen over the last week or so has been quickly reversed I just think traders are not ready to hold onto any aspect of risk," Joshua Raymond, market strategist at City Index.

"There's just no belief in these markets," one London-based trader said.

Insurers , which have potentially have large exposure to the global debt crisis and which were heavily sold off in the previous session, were among the top performers early on.

The sector was helped by Swiss peer Zurich Financial Services which said it would maintain its "attractive and sustainable" dividend policy -- good news for investors looking for returns in an environment of ultra low interest rates.

Cyclical stocks such as miners and integrated oils also bounced but the high price of gold XAU=> and the strength in the Swiss franc , traditional safe havens, revealed how uncertain investors are about the macroeconomic outlook.

Elsewhere, GKN gained 2.2 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating for the automotive and aerospace parts group to "outperform" from "neutral", as part of a review stress-testing earnings in the UK Capital Goods sector.

But FTSE gains remained fragile.

"The index is really going to have to claw its way back above 5,250 over the next few sessions if any semblance of confidence is to be restored - failure to do so will suggest that the bears are still in control and that a return to 4,790 is still on the cards."

Wall Street futures pointed to a firmer open for equity markets in the United States, rebounding after heavily losses on Wednesday.

U.S. weekly jobless claims as well as U.S. June trade balance figures are due out at 1230 GMT, as investors look for a crumb of comfort that the economic recovery in the world's biggest economy is not faltering.

(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins, Tricia Wright)

