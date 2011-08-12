* FTSE up 1.5 percent
* Beaten-down banks rise
* Rio Tinto gains, helped by positive RBS note
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's top share index rose on
Friday, nearly wiping out prior losses during a rollercoaster
week, with the market likely to continue being driven by debt
crises and weak growth rates on both sides of the Atlantic, as
well as rumours.
Stocks hardest hit in recent weeks added most points to the
key FTSE index.
Banking heavyweight Barclays rose 5.2 percent; RBS
and Lloyds rose 4 percent and 3.1 percent
respectively. The banks had lost more than 30 percent of their
value in the past month as they were caught up in the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
The banking sector was hit by rumours about the financial
stability of French lender Societe Generale , which
denied the rumours and whose shares, having fallen steeply on
Wednesday, rallied for a second day on Friday.
Strategists and traders said rumours and speculation on such
issues was bound to have an effect on the market.
"There is huge volatility and a lot of it is caused by the
issue of bank funding. Banks normally do not go under as a
result of asset writedowns, but they can go under if they cannot
get funding," Macquarie equity strategist Daniel McCormack said.
Bans imposed by European regulators on short-selling in
financial stocks in Belgium, France, Italy, and Spain took
effect on Friday in a coordinated attempt to ease the market's
panic attacks.
Traders said if Britain were to follow, it would have a
limited effect. "You can understand why they do it, but it just
builds up the problem for the point where it has got to be
lifted," Ed Walsh, head of sales at Altium Securities.
Traders also pointed to a lack of other fundamental factors
to drive markets.
Miners were also higher, with the FTSE 350 Mining index
up 1.8 percent.
Rio Tinto rose 2.7 percent, helped by a positive
note from RBS which reiterated a "buy" stance and said Rio was
its top pick in the sector. RBS said Rio was best positioned to
benefit from stronger iron ore prices, which have gained from
supply issues.
Like many in the sector, Rio shares have lost more than 20
percent in the past month on worries that low global growth may
reduce demand for metals.
Energy groups also supported the index's rise, with the FTSE
350 Oil & Gas Index up 1.2 percent, on higher crude
prices.
London's blue chip index was up 78.38 points, or 1.5
percent, at 5,241.12 at 1123 GMT, having been as low as 5,099.31
earlier and after a 3.1 percent surge on Thursday.
The index was on course to fall 0.1 percent over the week,
having hit its lowest close since July 2010 on Wednesday.
Better-than-expected U.S. labour data helped fuel a rally late
in the week.
ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS
McCormack said while recent global data had been weak, share
prices were now more than discounting this. "There is an
argument the equity market is pricing in a recession," he said.
A recent pullback has made shares look cheap. Equity
valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the FTSE 100
carrying a one-year forward price-to-earnings of 9.4, against a
10-year average of 14.
British construction output grew faster than first thought
in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, raising the
prospect of an upward revision to reported second-quarter GDP
growth of 0.2 percent later this month.
After Thursday's gain, "the UK index appears to be building
a base at around 5000," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at
Charles Stanley, said.
"But, like the Dow, its latest price action is not
compelling enough to declare that a decisive reversal is under
way ... However, a close above 5,250 would bolster the
short-term bull case and would give the impression that a
retracement of the recent drop was underway, with an initial
upside target of around 5,380."
(Editing by Dan Lalor)
